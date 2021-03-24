Top 5 landing spots in Fortnite Season 6 that guarantee the best loot

Fortnite Season 6 is off to a fantastic start. The map looks slightly different from what it used to in the previous season, and new POIs grace the island. It's no surprise that players are left wondering about the new season's best landing spots that guarantee the best loot.

Loot is very crucial in a Battle Royale like Fortnite. Getting caught without a weapon to defend themselves is the last thing players want in-game. Hence, it's vital to know the appropriate spots in Fortnite Season 6, where some good loot is guaranteed.

Five locations in Fortnite Season 6 with the best loot

#1 - Sweaty Sands

Sweaty Sands, by default, will be the best place to land for loot in Fortnite Season 6. It has over 20 chests for looting, apart from the random loot spawns that occur all over this area.

The location also features three different NPCs, namely Rebirth Raven, Suntan Specialist, and Shade. To add to it, Sweaty Sands has a lot of tall buildings that offer appropriate cover if players want to engage in gunfights here.

#2 - Dirty Docks

This place is another favorite location for players who've been playing for a while. Dirty Docks happens to be an excellent place to scourge for loot and an even better area to acquire materials.

Rumor has it that this site can provide enough building material for the entire lobby and still have a few structures in place. Like Sweaty Sands, Dirty Docks also has lots of cover and blind corners, so players need to be careful while searching for loot in Fortnite Season 6.

#3 - Misty Meadows

This location is probably the best in Fortnite Season 6 for beginners. It isn't as hot as others, and at the same time, there's plenty of houses for players to raid.

The random loot pool in this area is also quite decent, with gamers being able to bag at least one weapon of uncommon rarity almost every game. Once they have their fill of the loot, gamers can easily rotate out to other spots.

#4 - Colossal Crops

Colossal Crops is one of the newer POIs in Fortnite Season 6. It's got a huge cornfield in the right in the middle, which offers amazing cover for lurkers.

Not to mention the loot is also decent enough for players to make it till the mid-game. However, this site tends to get a little heated because many players love dropping here because of its proximity to The Spire.

#5 - Slurpy Swamps

Slurpy Swamps happens to be another POI that survived every season in Chapter 2 till now and is still here in Fortnite Season 6. Although the buildings can get quite confusing, this place is a haven for those who wish to max out their shields without any effort.

Since the water around this POI is infused with slurp, players can stand in the streams surrounding this site and watch their shields fill up. The random loot spawn here is good as well, along with a couple of chests that tend to offer weapons of uncommon to rare quality.

