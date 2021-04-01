Top 5 Methods to Tame Wildlife in Fortnite Season 6

Being able to tame wildlife in Fortnite can be easy, but other times it’s just downright hard.

Players can get an extra helping hand in winning if they can successfully tame wildlife in Fortnite. There are already plenty of proper, and improper methods to gaining the wildlife’s trust. Although we're still up in the air as to whether or not players enjoy taking wildlife in Fortnite, it’s a useful advantage.

So to explore even further, below are our top-five methods to tame wildlife in Fortnite season six.

Top 5 Methods to Tame Wildlife in Fortnite

#5 – Trapping Animals

Players can trap and tame wildlife in Fortnite by using the builds they make. Theoretically, in doing so, players can trap whichever wildlife they’re trying to tame, whether it be a wolf or a boar. Now, this method doesn’t always work, as this is mainly for players who are scared that they might die and be overpowered by wildlife animals. If players feel like they can take on the challenge of not having to trap them, then we suggest they look at other methods below.

#4 – Running Up

In this method, players run up to whichever wildlife they want to tame, and just press tame through the interaction button. Players should be lucky to be successful as typically players need supplies and gears to tame wildlife in Fortnite. Running up and trying to tame wildlife in Fortnite is extremely more difficult than it sounds, and dangerous, so be cautious.

#3 - Fruits & Vegetables

This method only works for boars, as fruit and vegetables are the main way to tame this wild animal. Similar to how players try to tame wolves, players need to throw a piece of fruit or a vegetable towards the boar and allow it to begin eating. Fruits and vegetables are usually found in areas like Colossal Crop. While the boar is eating, players can run-up to the boar and hit the interaction menu to tame it. Again, this method only works for boars, as they specifically only eat fruits and vegetables.

#2 - Meat

Of course, similar to the boars, players can use pieces of meat found by killing other wolves or chickens to tame a wolf. In doing so, players have “ammo“ to use on the wolves. After that, it’s as simple as tossing a piece of meat to the wolf, waiting for the wolf to eat the meat, and quickly dash towards them and tame to officially have the wolf as a partner. Keep in mind that this method also works for the newly released Raptors, so try it out to tame wildlife in Fortnite.

There’s something else hatching on the Island…



Raptors are ready to challenge your spot as the Apex Predator. Take them on or tame them to help in your hunt.



More info: https://t.co/gBCNCyzn2P pic.twitter.com/iz1Mz3NMaV — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 30, 2021

#1 - Hunters Cloak

Using Hunters Cloak is by far the best way to tame wildlife in Fortnite Season 6. Users need to craft their Hunters Cloak by gathering meat and bone fragments in-game. It’s a quick task that players can do by killing any animal that has meat and collecting its bones afterward. After crafting the Hunters Cloak, it’ll be extremely easy for them to put on the cloak, wear it and walk up towards the animal they want to tame and make it a partner. Nothing more is needed as players only have to craft the Hunters Cloak, and they'll have a new partner and an upper hand to take the win from everyone else.

