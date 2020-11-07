Minecraft builders have crafted some truly breathtaking builds throughout the game's history, but some of the most incredible among these have been inspired from the universes of science fiction.

The Minecraft builds that are being spotlighted today are from the legendary franchises of Stars Wars, Star Trek, and Battlestar Galactica. Anyone interested in high-tech spaceships, iconic movie scenes, and builds of massive scale, needs to check out the builds in this article.

Note: This list is based on the writer's own preferences and does not reflect a concrete or definitive ranking of any sort.

Top 5 Minecraft builds inspired by science-fiction

#1 The Death Star Run (Star Wars)

Arguably one of the most iconic movie scenes in science fiction cinematic history, was the Death Star run in Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope. It was here that Luke Skywalker was able to "let go of his feelings" and use the force to cause the explosion of the Death Star's main reactor. YouTuber Paradise Decay was able to recreate the Death Star trench and make a cinematic rendition of this scene, all in Minecraft.

#2 USS Enterprise (Star Trek)

The Star Trek franchise has millions of fans across the globe, and practically everyone of them would be able to immediately recognize this well-known spaceship. This video by JuicyTaz201, showcases a remarkable build of the USS Enterprise, which is so big that Minecraft is not able to fully render it's entire size from one angle. Live long and prosper creator!

#3 Battlestar Galactica (Battlestar Galactica)

The Battlestar Galactica served as the human fleet's flagship and beacon of hope, as humanity battled to survive against the enemy cylons. AruxoYT was able to recreate a Minecraft version of this epic spaceship, that boast a near 1:1 replica scale. Even those unfamiliar with the Battlestar Galactica franchise may likely appreciate this colossal craftsmanship.

#4 X-Wing Fighter (Star Wars)

The X-Wing is the standard fighter ship for the Rebel Alliance throughout the Star Wars universe. In this video, Spazza27YT Minecraft Tutorials shows how to build one of these spaceships with step-by-step instructions. This serves as a referenceable guide for Star Wars fans, or someone looking for a detailed spaceship to add to their own Minecraft world.

#5 Star Destroyer (Star Wars)

The Star Destroyer was a site of unimaginable power, and struck fear into the hearts of many within the Star Wars universe. These massive starships were used to keep would-be rebels in check, and maintain order within the Galactic Empire. Here, Lord Dakr demonstrates how to bring one of these starships to life on any Minecraft server.