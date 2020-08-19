Top 5 female Minecraft YouTubers in the world

Gaming is no longer the world of men, and Minecraft is no exception. Several female streamers have gained a fair bit of popularity in this game. To be fair, this block-building title is fun for all, and obviously, women are kicking ass at Minecraft gameplay as well. In this article, we take a look at these badass women, whose YT streams are worth checking out!

Top five female Minecraft YouTubers in the world

1) iHasCupquake: 6.77m subscribers

Image credits: iHasCupquake, Youtube

Here's a gamer with a whopping 6.77 million subscribers on her YouTube channel. We can guess why — her quirky yet ingenious streams that focus not only on Minecraft, but also on several other popular games, such as the latest frenzy, Fall Guys.

Tiffany Garcia, who calls herself Cupcake on her channel, iHasCupquake, is one hugely-talented gamer, and you'd be wise not to take her lightly because of her bubbly personality.

2) LDShadowLady: 5.23m subscribers

Image credits: LDShadowLady, Twitter

Elizabeth Batty, also known as Lizzie, is a British YouTuber who, in her own words, thinks that 'Minecraft is love, Minecraft is life'. And we couldn't agree more! Lizzie has plenty of fun Minecraft streams, some with friends and some singleplayer.

Lizzie does not have a set schedule of posting videos on her channel, LDShadowLady, because she thinks that it takes the fun out of gaming. The streamer is also fond of trying multiple Minecraft mods, mini-games, and packs, much like the rest of us do.

3) GamerGirl: 4.82m subscribers

Image credits: GamerGirl, Youtube

Karina Kurzawa, the gamer behind the channel GamerGirl, is a 13-year-old who can easily take on the best of adult gamers when it comes to Minecraft. She is exceptionally talented and has inspired countless people by amassing a roaring fan following at such a young age! Apart from her love for Minecraft, Karina also loves the similar title, Roblox.

4) Katherine Elizabeth Gaming: 389k subscribers

Image credits: K_Elizabeth, Twitter

Katherine Elizabeth Gaming is run by Katherine Elizabeth, a pretty damn talented Minecraft player who loves to play all titles that are just as cute and fun. She also likes to dabble in virtual reality games.

Katherine’s YouTube channel is for people who enjoy a little bit of colour, because boy does she like to use some pretty bright dyes on her Minecraft builds!

5) MegRae: 26.3k subscribers

Image credits: MegRae, Youtube

While MegRae is reasonably new to the world of Minecraft streaming on YouTube, she is, in fact, very adept at the game. She often uploads several build tutorials and timelapse videos as a sort of inspiration for others to create similarly creative builds in their own Minecraft gameplay. MegRae is a skilled artist as well, which might explain her breathtakingly unique set of Minecraft builds.