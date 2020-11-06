Top 5 Minecraft seeds for survival as of November 2020

The world of Minecraft is an always growing community, with more exceptional survival seeds being discovered each day.

Minecraft survival mode has been one of the premier reasons for this game making the video game Hall of Fame. However, no player can start a new survival journey without first selecting the seed that they want to have their adventure in.

This article covers a collection of this month's best seeds for starting a new Minecraft survival world. Ocean ruins, rare biomes, and islands await!

Note: This list is based on the writer's preferences and does not reflect a concrete or definitive ranking of any sort.

Best Minecraft seeds for survival as of November 2020

#1 Ocean Ruin on Land



This spawn offers a rare occurrence, as within a moment's walk from spawn is a tiny ocean ruin with two Drowned mobs. Seasoned players looking to immediately test their combat prowess, or epic explorers, would feel right at home within this seed.

Slaying Drowned mobs is the only way to get tridents, a rare weapon used in both melee and ranged combat in the game. Getting this weapon early would serve any player well in a new Minecraft survival adventure.

Seed Code: 598039573579355567

#2 Island Village

In this seed, the player spawns immediately in an epic island village. Anyone looking for quick supplies or even a pre-made base will find this incredibly useful.

With this seed, players can take as long as they want to gear up and familiarize themselves with their surroundings while still enjoying the scenery with little fear of danger.

Seed Code: 6039186344010446208

#3 Mini-Mushroom Biome



For players looking for something a bit different or outside the box, this seed fits that niche. A mini-mushroom biome is only about a minute's walk from spawn.

This is an ideal fit for someone looking to start a more whimsical or fantasy-themed survival adventure.

Seed Code: 5878760421836343227

#4 Spawn near a Beehive



In this seed, the player spawns right in the middle of a plain close to a bees nest. This allows the player to get access to and start gathering honey immediately.

Furthermore, the source for creating a new Beehive is readily available at spawn. The Beehive can then serve as a renewable source of honey for the player's entire playthrough.

Seed Code: -3205061298499111268

#5 Peaceful Pond



This seed is the perfect fit for those looking for a traditional start to a new Minecraft adventure. The player is spawned right in the vicinity of a small pond, which is surrounded by plenty of trees and a plethora of pigs.

With quick access to making equipment and a source of food, this spawn prepares any would-be adventurer for their epic survival journey.

Seed Code: 1020304050607080900