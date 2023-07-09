Top 5 Overwatch 2 team compositions for Widowmaker

Widowmaker, the legendary sniper with unparalleled accuracy is a force to be reckoned with in Overwatch 2. Her ability to eliminate targets from extreme ranges and control on the battlefield makes her a valuable asset to any team. In this article, we will explore the top five team compositions that can maximize Widowmaker's potential and create an environment where she can thrive.

Widowmaker's presence on the battlefield demands a team that can provide adequate protection, create space, and capitalize on her devastating shots. Each team composition showcased here is designed to support Widowmaker's playstyle and ensure that she can take her shots with minimal interference.

By combining her lethal sniping abilities with the right mix of tank, damage, and support heroes, these compositions unlock Widowmaker's full potential and provide a strong foundation for victory.

Best Overwatch 2 team compositions for Widowmaker

1) Orisa + Widowmaker + Mei + Baptiste + Zenyatta

Tank: Orisa

Damage: Widowmaker, Mei

Support: Baptiste, Zenyatta

This composition combines Widowmaker's long-range precision with Mei's crowd-control abilities. Orisa's protective barrier provides cover for Widowmaker to safely take shots, while Mei's freezing capabilities hinder the enemy's movement and create easy targets for Widowmaker. Baptiste's Immortality Field ensures survival during intense firefights, and Zenyatta's Discord Orb amplifies the team's damage output.

2) Reinhardt + Widowmaker + Tracer + Ana + Mercy

Tank: Reinhardt

Damage: Widowmaker, Tracer

Support: Ana, Mercy

This composition revolves around Reinhardt's barrier, which allows Widowmaker and Tracer to operate effectively. Widowmaker picks off targets from afar while Tracer disrupts the enemy backline. Ana's long-range healing and Nano Boost significantly enhance Widowmaker's impact, and Mercy's damage boost amplifies her shots, making her even deadlier on the battlefield.

3) Wrecking Ball + Widowmaker + Reaper + Moira + Lucio

Tank: Wrecking Ball

Damage: Widowmaker, Reaper

Support: Moira, Lucio

This composition focuses on creating chaos and disruption in the enemy ranks. Wrecking Ball and Reaper dive into the backline, causing distractions and allowing Widowmaker to pick off priority targets. Moira's healing capabilities provide sustained support, while Lucio's speed boost enhances mobility and enables the team to engage or disengage quickly in Overwatch 2.

4) Sigma + Widowmaker + Bastion + Mercy + Brigitte

Tank: Sigma

Damage: Widowmaker, Bastion

Support: Mercy, Brigitte

This arrangement emphasizes strong defensive capabilities. Widowmaker's long-range precision combines with Bastion's immense firepower to create an impenetrable defense.

Sigma's barrier provides additional protection, while Mercy's damage boost amplifies the impact of Widowmaker and Bastion. Brigitte's support offers extra survivability and crowd control, making it difficult for enemies to close in on the team in Overwatch 2.

5) Roadhog + Widowmaker + Soldier: 76 + Ana + Zenyatta

Tank: Roadhog

Damage: Widowmaker, Soldier: 76

Support: Ana, Zenyatta

Just like the team mentioned in point three, this composition also centers around creating chaos and disruption in the enemy lines. Roadhog's presence and self-sustain draw attention away from Widowmaker, allowing her to find crucial picks from a distance.

Soldier: 76 provides sustained damage, while Ana's healing and Nano Boost greatly enhance the team's effectiveness. Zenyatta's Discord Orb amplifies damage output, making this composition deadly on the battlefield in Overwatch 2.

Widowmaker's exceptional accuracy and lethal shots make her a potent force in Overwatch 2. These top five team compositions showcase the various strategies and hero synergies that can maximize Widowmaker's impact on the battlefield.

Whether it's through defensive positioning, dive-oriented plays, disruptive chaos, or strong defensive capabilities, Widowmaker can excel when supported by the right team composition.

Remember, effective communication, coordination, and teamwork are crucial in executing these team compositions successfully. Coordinate with your team, secure key positions, and strike fear into the hearts of your enemies with Widowmaker's deadly precision in Overwatch 2.

