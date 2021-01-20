Top 5 most popular pickaxes in Fortnite as of 2021

Fortnite Pickaxes are some of the best looking items in the game. Epic Games puts so much detail into each new pickaxe, and for the most part, they look wildly different from one another. This means that when a player sticks to one over a long period of time, it's usually a winner.

Note: This list will not contain the default pickaxe.

Fortnite's Top 5 most popular pickaxes

#5 - Ice Breaker

Originally from the Artic Command set, Ice Breaker became an instant fan-favorite. It looks like it's meant to be used in the cold, and Fortnite always has one area that is snowing. This pickaxe is so popular that it is in the item shop every month or so, the most recent time being January 3rd, this year. It should be out again either in February or March.

#4 - Skull Sickle

Who didn't want this pickaxe when it came out? It had the coolest name, Skull Sickle, and it looked like an advanced version of Reaper. These came as part of the Skull Squad set back in Season 6 and got a new inverted addition in Chapter 2.

This one returns to the item shop time and time again for a good reason. It's a staple of any player's locker.

#3 - Reaper

It was hard to choose between Skull Sickle and Reaper for this spot, but Reaper is clearly more popular. It might be the simplistic look or the fact that it looks like a grim reaper's scythe, or maybe that it's been in every Fortnitemares event since the start. No matter how anyone looks at it, Reaper is just too good not to use every once in a while.

#2 - Star Wand

Released on Christmas Eve in 2017, it is a staple of old school Fortnite. There is no denying how great this pickaxe looks. It is clear why it is a favorite among players.

It is a sharpened peppermint stick with Christmas lights, but it's just so wholesome that it's hard not to like it. It isn't out as frequent as other additions to this list, but maybe that's to keep it so sought after. It's just that everyone wants it. It reminds everyone of Christmas, and it should be out more often, or at least on Christmas Eve every year.

Another version called the Merry Mint Axe was released, but it just hasn't got the attention that the original had. It honestly looks like a knock off.

#1 Candy Axe

It was not easy to put Star Wand second to Candy Axe because who doesn't own Star Wand at this point? It comes out incredibly often, about as often as Ice Breaker, in fact. It's seen in every locker show off video, and players still leave the Battlebus with it.

Heated Debate:

Merry Mint Axe or Candy Axe? pic.twitter.com/9Pjf87Xd0G — 👑 King Night 🎭 (@xKingNightx) November 24, 2020

What is most impressive about the Star Wand is that it came out in 2019, which is later than every other addition to this list but grew in fame quickly.

