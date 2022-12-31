Top 5 PUBG Mobile esports events in 2022

PUBG Mobile has had a tremendous year. The Battle Royale title won its first-ever Mobile Game of the Year award at the prestigious Esports Awards 2022. Another reason why the last 12 months were good for the title is that a number of tournaments featuring the game were organized by its developers.

These competitions took place all over the world and had several teams competing for glory as well as a lot of money. Let's take a look at the top five PUBG Mobile esports events that were held between January 1 and December 31 of 2022.

Top five PUBG Mobile esports competitions in 2022

5) 31st Southeast Asian Games

The Asian Games 2021 was held from May 12 to 23, 2022, in Hanoi, Vietnam. Initially, it was scheduled to happen in November/December 2021 but unfortunately had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Esports was included as a medal event for the second time in this prestigious competition this year, and PUBG Mobile was played in two different categories: Team and Individual.

Vicoi from Vietnam, who plays for D'Xavier as a professional player, won the individual event, while Alan from Indonesia and Stoned from Thailand earned their second and third positions.

Team Indonesia 2 was the winner of the Team category. The squad featured well-known Indonesian players like Ryzen, Luxxy, and GenFos. Vietnam 1 and Malaysia 1 were the first and second runner-ups in the competition.

4) PEL 2022 Summer

The Peacekeeper Elite League, aka PEL, is a major tournament associated with Game for Peace, the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile. The second season of its 2022 edition, which included 21 teams from China, boasted a massive prize pool of around $4 million. It also had three slots for the ongoing PUBG Mobile Global Championship.

Gametube @GametubeI SMG won PEL 2022 Summer Finals and qualified for the PMGC Grand Finals.

Nova and LGD secured second and third place. Both teams qualified for PMGC League Stage SMG won PEL 2022 Summer Finals and qualified for the PMGC Grand Finals.Nova and LGD secured second and third place. Both teams qualified for PMGC League Stage https://t.co/7XLJRcaSLX

The event went on for around two months, from June 16 to August 21. It was won by SMG (now Wolves), who directly qualified for the PMGC Grand Finals. The second and Nova and LGD Gaming secured their places in the Global Championship's League Stage, which recently ended on December 4.

3) PUBG Mobile World Invitational 2022

Earlier this year, Tencent organized a global mid-season invitational event, the PMWI. It started on August 11 and ended on August 20, taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It was played in two phases, the Main Event and Afterparty Showdown, which had a total prize pool of $3 million. Both stages were clinched by Thailand's Vampire Esports.

Team Falcons were in the second spot in the Main Event, while Brazilian side Alpha 7 were the runners-up in the Afterparty Showdown phase. GodLike Stalwart and Nigma Galaxy also had a great time during the PUBG Mobile World Invitational 2022.

2) PMGC 2022 League Stage

The League Stage of the 2022 PMGC was played from November 10 to December 4. A whopping 48 teams competed in it for 14 slots in the Grand Finals, which will start on January 6, 2023. It will last till January 8 and take place in Indonesia.

Some popular teams, such as Nova Esports, 4AM, GodLike Stalwart, Vampire Esports, and Alpha 7, performed well in the PMGC League Stage. They are now going to the championship's Grand Finals.

The League Stage saw intense competition. A few seasoned teams like BTR, HVVP (formerly Navi), Damwon Kia, and Nigma Galaxy failed to qualify for the Grand Finals. The Group Stage of PMGC 2022 had a 2.5 million prize pool, while the Finals will have a 1.5 million prize pool.

1) PMGC 2021 Grand Finals

The PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021 Grand Finals was held from January 21 to 23, 2022. The nearly month-long League Stage of the mega event wrapped up on December 24, 2021, and had a prize pool of around $2.5 million.

The Grand Finals stage saw the top 16 teams fight it out for $3.5 million. Nova Esports from China dominated this phase and defended their title, while Natus Vincere emerged as the runners-up. Nigma Galaxy and S2G earned third and fourth spots in the event.

