Top 5 PUBG Mobile teams to watch in PMWI 2022: Main Event

The Main Event (Week 1) of the PUBG Mobile World Invitational 2022 (PMWI 2022) is all set to begin tomorrow and is expected to run across three days. With the tournament boasting a massive prize pool of $2,000,000, the 18 participating teams will have to be at their absolute best to claim the podium spots. The top five teams from this stage will cement their berth in the Afterparty Showdown.

In this article, we'll take a look at the top five teams to watch out for in the competition.

Top five teams that could win the PMWI 2022 Main Event

5) DAMWON Gaming (South Korea)

DAMWON Gaming, a popular organization known globally for their League of Legends team, surprised PUBG Mobile fans everywhere with their incredible performances at the PMGC 2021 after winning the League Final East. In 2022, the team has claimed two titles so far, PMPS S1 and the PMPS Spring Finals.

The talented squad, consisting of star players like Ssung and JUNI, will certainly look to take the competition head-on in the upcoming PMWI 2022.

4) Team SouL (India)

Fan-favorite Indian team Team SouL have been in good form since the creation of their new roster earlier this season. Besides winning BMPS Season 1 in dominating fashion to qualify for the event, the team has displayed sparkling performances in the last six months.

Playing around with their star player Goblin, the team, under the clever leadership of IGL Omega, are definitely aiming for a podium finish in the tournament. Both MortaL, the owner of Team Soul, as well as Amit Duney (coach) have most likely trained the squad well as they have played several international tournaments during their respective esports careers.

3) Nigma Galaxy (Middle East)

Gamers8 Esports @Gamers8GG



Will PMWI by The champions of PUBG MOBILE in the MEA region are heading to Riyadh! 🛬Will PMWI by #Gamers8 be @NigmaGalaxy time to win on the global stage? The champions of PUBG MOBILE in the MEA region are heading to Riyadh! 🛬Will PMWI by #Gamers8 be @NigmaGalaxy time to win on the global stage? https://t.co/vUTBezmKcr

The Middle Eastern squad of Nigma Galaxy have been at the top of their game this season. Having cruised through the competition in PMPL Arabia, the team will be hoping to replicate this in PMWI. The team are hot favorites for the competition, having finished on the podium spot in the previous PMGC.

It will come as no surprise if the team lifts the crown as the squad is known for their consistent performances.

2) Stalwart Esports (Mongolia)

Gamers8 Esports @Gamers8GG 🤔 Best in PMPL South Asia Spring, best in PMPL South Asia Spring Championship - Will @StalwartEsports add the PMWI by #Gamers8 trophy to their cabinet? Best in PMPL South Asia Spring, best in PMPL South Asia Spring Championship - Will @StalwartEsports add the PMWI by #Gamers8 trophy to their cabinet? 🏆🤔 https://t.co/IsFTvtZTVz

South Asian powerhouse Stalwart Esports will be among the top teams to watch out for. Known for their superior gunpower, the team definitely have their eye on the crown in this competition. They previously qualified for PMWI on the back of an exhilarating performance in the PMPL: South Asia. Furthermore, they have won two major tournaments, the PMPL SA Spring and the Championship, in the past few months.

With players such as TOP and Action on the roster, this squad is a serious threat to all competing teams.

1) RSG Gaming (China)

The Chinese team Regans Gaming, also known as RSG, are the hot favorites to win the championship. The team qualified for PMWI 2022 by beating the top Chinese squads in PEL 2022 Spring. They performed extremely well in the summer season and managed to qualify for the Grand Finals. Considering the history of Chinese teams in international competitions, it would be fair to assume that the team only has the top spot in mind.

The team packs considerable strength in the form of their star player FlowerC, known to be among the best players in the world. However, it will be their first international tournament and fans are eager to see how they fare at the event.

Besides the five teams listed above, other squads will also be in contention for the title and will definitely put their best foot forward to claim victory in the competition.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Atul S