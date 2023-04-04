Top 5 PUBG Mobile tips to improve your rank (April 2023)

PUBG Mobile is one of the top-rated games with millions of players across the globe. Gamers are served with HD-quality graphics and action-packed matches in different maps and modes.

Developers have added a unique ranking system where players can unlock various rewards by climbing to higher tiers. Gamers can start from the Bronze tier and get into the top rankings on the leaderboards to reach the Conqueror tier.

In the Conqueror tier, players can get cool frames, entry effects, and much more. To unlock these pro rewards, gamers often look for tips on how to improve their rankings in the game.

This article discusses the best tips PUBG Mobile gamers can follow to improve their rankings.

Five ultimate tips to improve rank in PUBG Mobile in April 2023

5) Land in good locations

The landing spot is a crucial part of PUBG Mobile and can be a deciding factor in improving in-game rankings. Gamers are recommended to land in spots that are familiar to the team and offer a good TPP and high-ground advantage.

Players who prefer aggressive gameplay can prefer landing in hot drops where they can find lots of other opponents and engage in gunfights more quickly.

Gamers with passive and slow-paced gameplay can land on drops where fewer enemy teams land to get the loot and then play the match.

4) Coordinate with teammates in gunfights

In PUBG Mobile, where players can play duos and squads, coordination among teammates plays an important part.

Gamers can use the voice chat feature as well as other chat features. This is useful to communicate information about opponents' positions and devise other strategies to win more gunfights and eventually matches.

Players are also required to have a good sense to locate opponents' positions while rushing and provide support to their team. Gamers can choose weapons as per their role in the team to counter all close-range, mid-range, and long-range battles.

3) Balance the number of kills and survival points

While performing a rank push, gamers need to find a balance between their survival and killing. Both killing and survival are necessary to get a high number of tier ranking points in PUBG Mobile and reach better tiers like Conqueror.

To rack up more kills, gamers can work on their skills like aim and accuracy. Players can get a good set of sensitivity settings to get good recoil control as well as customize their HUD controls to enhance their reflexes.

2) Play more strategically

During the rank push, gamers are recommended to play more tactically. Players must avoid making small mistakes like rushing their opponents in open areas. Avoiding these errors increases their chances of getting eliminated in the early stages of the match.

It is also a major factor in gamers not being able to accumulate enough ranking points to reach the desired tiers in the title.

Gamers are advised to watch the gameplay of pro players, learn different strategies, and implement them in their own gameplay to easily enhance their style of play.

1) Look for more chicken dinners

The best tip that PUBG Mobile gamers can implement in their gameplay to improve rank is to focus more on getting chicken dinners. Gamers who win more matches can gain more tier rankings and reach higher tiers more easily.

As players progress to tiers like Ace and Conqueror, it becomes more important to secure more wins to not get stuck in the same tier and lose their rankings on the leaderboards.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's views. Furthermore, due to government-imposed restrictions on PUBG Mobile in India, mobile gamers from the region are advised to stay away from playing the Battle Royale title.

