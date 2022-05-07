Top 5 skins from the Halo Infinite Season 2 Battle Pass

Halo Infinite's Multiplayer has finally reached its long-awaited second season. Much like many other online multiplayer games, Halo Infinite has a premium battle pass filled with exclusive rewards for players to earn through playing the game.

One type of reward the player can receive is different armors for their character. Cosmetics in any video game give players a great way to express themselves. It can also help the player feel more attached to their character as they have the freedom to customize it to their liking.

Halo Infinite has also included armors from various other titles in the past in their battle pass. However, much like every cosmetic system in every game, there are some armors players can earn that look way better visually than others.

Other armors may give players a slight tactical edge due to the color schemes and layouts of specific maps. So which skins are just a cut above the rest?

Halo Infinite: Top five Season 2 Battle Pass skins

5) Stribog Helmet

The Stribog Helmet in Halo Infinite (Image via Microsoft)

At number five is the legendary helmet, Stribog. Many Halo veterans may remember the character Emile from Halo Reach. Players who played through the game's campaign may remember Emile's triumphant death after fighting off two Elites.

Since then, helmets of this shape have always brought back memories of this character. Sadly, this tier in the battle pass only grants the player this helmet.

The armor kit for Emile was also made available towards the end of the Heroes of Reach battle pass. This helmet only serves as a cruel way to remind new players that they missed out on their opportunity to get the best armors in the franchise.

4) Akis II - GRD Helmet

The Akis II-GRD helmet in Halo Infinite (Image via Microsoft)

The Akis II-GRD helmet takes the number 4 spot on this list. This armor piece is just esthetically pleasing for any first-person shooter game. This armor piece gives aggressive wasteland vibes that make the helmet feel like it would be at home in other franchises like Fallout or Wasteland.

The lens of the helmet also makes it feel more similar to old war-time gas masks. The concept would make for a great armor kit for Halo Infinite in the future.

But until the day comes, this wasteland-esque helmet is all players have. The helmet does not synergize well with other armor kits, giving it a low rank on the list.

3) Skullbearer Trophy Shoulders

The Skullbearer Trophy Shoulders in Halo Infinite (Image via Microsoft)

This is a group of armor pieces that are just unarguably cool. Nothing shouts "menace" more than wearing the skulls of your enemies. The Covenant has been an enemy of the Spartans for as long as the franchise has been around. This makes it a satisfying set of shoulder armor to own and equip.

Nothing makes the player feel like an experienced killer more than displaying the remains of long-fallen foes on one's self.

The Skullbearer Trophies being the final rewards on this season's battle pass truly reflect this, making it a suitable reward. The only thing that would make this set better is a full armor kit.

2) Hieu Dinh Armor Kit

Halo Infinite's Hieu Dinh Armor Kit (Image via Microsoft)

As some players may already know, players have the opportunity to get Hieu Dinh's armor.

Hieu Dinh is a new character who was recruited to the SPARTAN-IV program after serving as a field operation for Section Three of the Office of Naval Intelligence during the Human-Covenant War. It is one of the best-looking armor kits in recent history.

Given its relevance to the modern story introduced in Halo Infinite, many players will want to grind out the battle pass to get this full armor kit. However, players doing so are in for the long haul as it is the premium reward for reaching 94 in the battle pass.

1) Sigrid Eklund Kit

The Sigrid Eklund kit in Halo Infinite (Image via Microsoft/Sick Retina on YouTube)

At the number one spot on this list is the Sigrid Eklund armor kit. Like Hieu, Sigrid is one of the most recent characters to be added to the Halo franchise. Sigrid and Hieu were deployed alongside one another to Camber to deal with the Created Conflict.

This event will be touched upon in Lone Wolves' cooperative campaign. While it was stated that the Stribog helmet would be much better with a whole set to accompany it, this version of the Stribog helmet does.

This entire set looks incredible and synergizes well with one another. Though the colors are a little dull, players can change this with customization options and additional coatings.

