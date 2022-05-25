Top 5 skins for the Mastiff in Apex Legends

Sometimes players of Apex Legends need a powerful weapon to pack a serious punch. That's where care package weapons come into play. These weapons are the strongest weapon types in the entire game. However, to get one of these fully-kitted weapons, players will have to get lucky, find a care package, and hope that the weapon they want is inside it.

The Mastiff is not always a care package weapon, but they have returned to the care package for Season 13. The Mastiff is a powerful shotgun that fires its pellets in a horizontal line in front of the player.

The pellet spread can be devastating at close ranges, downing players in only a few shots. However, mastering this weapon will take players some time if they want to ensure they can down some players with it.

Top 5 Mastiff skins in Apex Legends

Skins, including weapon skins in Apex Legends, come in a few different rarities. They can include common, rare, epic and legendary. These rarities generally make the weapon look much different the higher they go, with legendary skins being the best designs. Players can unlock weapon skins in a few different ways in Apex Legends.

The first way is that players can unlock Apex Packs and open them to receive random skins and crafting metals. These packs can be earned through leveling up and purchasing from the store. Players can also craft weapon skins of their choosing using Crafting Metals. Lastly, players can use the money to purchase skins outright. Here are the top 5 Mastiff weapon skins in Apex Legends.

5) Warp Zone

The Warp Zone is a beautiful weapon skin modeled after an old-school video game zapper (Nintendo). Players who have this skin will be able to ensure they quickly end their opponent's game when using it on their powerful Mastiff shotgun. This weapon skin can currently be obtained in the crafting section of the game by using 1200 Crafting Metals to unlock it or receiving it via Apex Packs.

4) Master Blaster

Combining the futuristic goodness of Apex Legends with a pellet shotgun, the Master Blaster skin kicks things up a notch. Featuring blue tubing with a clean-looking orange skin, this weapon skin is a beautiful way to represent the power of the Mastiff in-game. It was obtained by players in the Evolution Collection Event in 2021 for 1800 Apex Coins or 2400 Crafting Metals.

3) Athena's Grace

Athena's Grace may be a beautiful golden weapon skin for the Mastiff, but it's capable of packing a powerful punch. Designed to go with Loba's legendary skin, this weapon skin is adorned with the wolf of her namesake but fits well on any character. It was previously available for players to purchase in the Season 8 Chaos Theory Collection Event for 1800 Apex Coins or 2400 Crafting Materials.

2) Crooked Steps

Those who want to embrace the Warrior's spirit will love the Crooked Steps skin. Featuring an armor-like pattern with dark black and gold accents, this weapon skin shows it means business and will take out the competition easily. Players could purchase this weapon skin in the Warriors Collection Event in 2022 for 1800 Apex Coins or 2400 Crafting Metals.

1) Boom Stick

The Mastiff version of the R-301's Trophy Hunter, the Boom Stick legendary weapon skin features some very natural-looking decorations. With skulls, animal skins, and other implements adorning the weapon, those who see it will know the player means business. This skin was obtainable in the 2020 Fight or Fright in a bundle, but it could be purchased for 1800 Apex Coins or 2400 Crafting Metals.

