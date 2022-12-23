Top 5 streamers to watch on Loco

Loco has cashed in on the emerging streaming culture in India and has become one of the country's leading platforms. Users can install the application on their Android or iOS devices to tune into an array of gaming content produced by some of the most well-known Indian creators.

Alongside tons of features and updates, Loco allows viewers to catch highlights, replays, and clips from their favorite gamer's streams. Besides entertainment, fans can enjoy numerous benefits, including free rewards.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and doesn't include the most followed creators on the popular live-streaming platform.

Streamers on Loco: Best creators to follow and watch on famous live-streaming platform

1) SouL Goblin

Followers - 106K

Views - 4.49 million

Having begun his journey as a professional gaming athlete, Harsh "Goblin" Paudwal garnered the attention of Indian BGMI fans due to his aggressive playstyle. Being a part of Team SouL, Goblin became one of the best in the business by playing the role of assaulter for his squad.

Besides his esports career, Paudwal has been producing content related to Battlegrounds Mobile India. On Loco, Goblin boasts more than 106k followers with an aggregate view count of over 4.49 million. His remarkable numbers on the platform are a reflection of his consistency.

2) RakaZone Gaming

Followers - 62K

Views - 3.81 million

Rishab Karanwal, popularly known as RakaZone Gaming, is another famous streamer in India. Karanwal's content is usually centered around multiple titles, including GTA Online, Valorant, Call of Duty Warzone 2.0, Apex Legends, and more.

However, fans tune in to RakaZone Gaming's streams for his witty commentary and somewhat humorous reactions. He thrives in his niche and has successfully kept viewers engaged despite the increasing popularity of other BGMI and Free Fire/Free Fire MAX streams.

3) Krutika Plays

Followers - 132K

Views - 2.68 million

Content creation has seen the emergence of many streamers in recent years in South Asia, and Krutika "Krutika Plays" Ojha is one of them. The well-known creator is better known to her followers by her alias, S8UL Krutika, and has built a consistent strategy for her streams while retaining diversity in her videos.

S8UL Krutika's initial content and streams were centered around Battlegrounds Mobile India gameplay and esports. However, viewers have seen her try out titles like Apex Legends, GTA V (Online), Valorant, and Among Us in the past few months.

4) 8bit Mamba

Followers - 319K

Views - 4.95 million

Salman “8bit Mamba” Ahmad started his journey as a PUBG Mobile professional athlete and transitioned into a streamer with time. Creating entertaining videos featuring collaborations with other creators, Mamba garnered a massive fanbase due to his skills in PUBG Mobile and BGMI.

However, over the past few months, the creator has also focused on producing content featuring games like Among Us, GTA V, and, most recently, Valorant. He has consistently streamed on Loco and amassed more than 319,000 followers. Furthermore, he has accumulated over 4.95 million viewers on the platform.

5) Hydra Alpha

Followers - 201K

Views - 7.42 million

Pratik "Alpha Clasher" Jogiya, aka Hydra Alpha, is the fifth and final creator to make it to the list due to his fame and skills. Being an influential figure in the Indian PUBG Mobile and BGMI gaming scene, Alpha Clasher has proved his mettle even after the bans on his primary games.

The streamer has continued to create content with titles like GTA V and Valorant. At the same time, his streams also include reaction-based content, as the creator has kept his focus on producing entertaining videos. As such, the popular Hydra Clan member has over 201K followers on Loco.

