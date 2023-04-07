Top 5 teams for beginners in MLB The Show 23 Franchise mode

MLB The Show 23 is an extensive baseball game with a plethora of modes to partake in. One of the most appealing modes for baseball fans is the Franchise mode which allows them to control their favorite team and various aspects surrounding it. One can monitor their team roster and engage in stadium and staff management mechanics.

While there is no restriction on any player to go with a specific team in Franchise mode, one can always rely on some of the best-rated ones in baseball. Each team has certain stats and rankings associated with it, and players can make an informed decision based on the same or choose their favorite.

Atlanta Braves and four other great teams for beginners in the Franchise mode of MLB The Show 23

1) Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves is the highest-rated team (Image via San Diego Studio)

Team rankings

Contact: 4

4 Power: 1

1 Pitching: 1

1 Defense: 23

23 Speed: 12

Atlanta Braves is the highest-rated team in MLB The Show 23, automatically making them an ideal choice for beginners. Furthermore, newcomers will be looking to score runs and have a good enough team with decent pitchers. The Atlanta Braves rank 1st in both Power and Pitching, which perfectly aligns with the goals of beginners and series newcomers.

Braves' recent win against the San Diego Padres adds another reason to pick this team in Franchise mode. The team boasts many highly-rated players like Ozzie Albies (overall rating 82), one of the best Second Basemen (2B) in MLB The Show 23.

2) New York Yankees

New York Yankees have the best Defense (Image via San Diego Studio)

Team rankings

Contact: 14

14 Power: 5

5 Pitching: 3

3 Defense: 1

1 Speed: 28

Newcomers and baseball veterans alike can opt for the New York Yankees if they wish to have a strong defense. The same is evidenced by their 1st ranking in Defense and a formidable roster of pitchers, which is reflected in their 3rd ranking in Pitching.

This doesn't imply that the team lacks power hitters. Players can leverage Aaron Judge's power-hitting to get some runs and exploit the opposing team's weaker fielding strategy.

3) Toronto Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays are one of the most balanced teams (Image via San Diego Studio)

Team rankings

Contact: 9

9 Power: 4

4 Pitching: 8

8 Defense: 2

2 Speed: 8

Toronto Blue Jays should be the first choice for players aiming to side with a balanced team. From one of the best First Basemen (1B), Vladimir Guerrero Jr., to Alejandro Kirk, who has high contact against left-handed pitchers (80), the Toronto Blue Jays is teeming with young talent in all arenas.

Due to a young roster, this team is a great potential choice for beginners to manage in the Franchise mode of MLB The Show 23. Despite having only one player, Matt Chapman, above an overall rating of 90, players can utilize the other attributes of players who are great at fielding and scoring runs.

4) Houston Astros

Houston Astros has a high Contact ranking (Image via San Diego Studio)

Team rankings

Contact: 2

2 Power: 3

3 Pitching: 7

7 Defense: 20

20 Speed: 18

Avid baseball fans will opt for the Houston Astros owing to their World Series victory in 2022. Beginners can also feel free to manage this team which ranks 2nd in Contact, thereby enabling players to keep the scoreboard ticking. The team's 3rd rank in Power is due to Yordan Alvarez, who happens to be the designated hitter with a high overall rating of 94 in MLB The Show 23.

The team consists of Jose Altuve (overall rating: 93), one of the best Second Basemen (2B) in MLB The Show 23, and Kyle Tucker, who is an excellent Right Fielder (overall rating: 90).

5) Los Angeles Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers have a robust Pitching rank (Image via San Diego Studio)

Team rankings

Contact: 13

13 Power: 11

11 Pitching: 4

4 Defense: 9

9 Speed: 26

Los Angeles Dodgers is one of the favorite teams for many baseball fans. The same can be reflected in their high-rated players like Mookie Betts (overall rating: 96), Max Muncy (overall rating: 93), Clayton Kershaw (overall rating: 91), and Evan Phillips (overall rating: 90).

Despite lower rankings in Contact, Power, and Speed, beginners can take advantage of the Pitching and Defense abilities of the roster. Furthermore, the Los Angeles Dodgers also features Will Smith, who happens to be one of the best Catchers (C) in MLB The Show 23. Baseball enthusiasts must also keep in mind their recent win against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

MLB The Show 23 is a top-notch baseball experience with extensive pitching modes and batting stances for players. Beginners can refer to this guide highlighting the fastest way to grind XP in the game.

