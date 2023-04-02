5 best First Basemen (1B) in MLB The Show 23

MLB The Show 23 impresses baseball enthusiasts with its intricate systems, detailed team, and player stats. While most players focus on Batters and Pitchers, it is imperative to scout for some outstanding First Basemen regardless of whether they are playing MLB The Show 23 offensively or opting for a defensive stance based on the match situation.

MLB The Show 23 fans must keep a keen eye on the player's stats to leverage them on the field, especially when considering the importance of First Basemen. A good First Baseman will prevent the Batter from getting to first base, while an exceptional one with robust attribute stats can ideally get the runner out, thereby shifting the team stance from defensive to offensive.

Paul Goldschmidt and four other exceptional First Basemen (1B) in MLB The Show 23

1) Paul Goldschmidt

Paul has an overall rating of 96 (Image via San Diego Studio)

Player Ratings

Contact versus right-handed Pitchers (CON R): 84

84 Contact versus left-handed Pitchers (CON L): 99

99 Power versus right-handed Pitchers (PWR R): 72

72 Power versus left-handed Pitchers (PWR L): 99

99 Vision (VIS): 67

67 Discipline (DISC): 82

82 Clutch (CLT): 90

90 Bunt Ability (BUNT): 35

35 Drag Bunt Ability (DBUNT): 25

25 Durability (DUR): 92

92 Fielding Ability (FLD): 67

67 Arm Strength (ARM): 30

30 Arm/Throwing Accuracy (ACC): 82

82 Reaction (REAC): 73

73 Speed (SPD): 36

36 Stealing Ability (STEAL): 18

18 Aggressiveness of Baserunning (BR AGG): 67

Paul Goldschmidt won the National League MVP Award in November, and players can rely on him to be a robust First Baseman. The same is evidenced by his Arm Accuracy rating (82), which is ideal for securing the first base.

Paul also has great Fielding Ability (67) coupled with top-notch contact and power attributes that warrant his inclusion in this list.

2) Pete Alonso

Pete has an overall rating of 90 (Image via San Diego Studio)

Player Ratings

Contact versus right-handed Pitchers (CON R): 77

77 Contact versus left-handed Pitchers (CON L): 58

58 Power versus right-handed Pitchers (PWR R): 90

90 Power versus left-handed Pitchers (PWR L): 97

97 Vision (VIS): 66

66 Discipline (DISC): 69

69 Clutch (CLT): 70

70 Bunt Ability (BUNT): 35

35 Drag Bunt Ability (DBUNT): 25

25 Durability (DUR): 98

98 Fielding Ability (FLD): 54

54 Arm Strength (ARM): 43

43 Arm/Throwing Accuracy (ACC): 37

37 Reaction (REAC): 62

62 Speed (SPD): 26

26 Stealing Ability (STEAL): 9

9 Aggressiveness of Baserunning (BR AGG): 13

The New York Mets are reputed to have some exceptional Starting Pitchers (SP) in MLB The Show 23. However, one must not overlook Pete Alonso’s quick Reaction time (62) as the First Baseman and serviceable Fielding Ability (54). Furthermore, Pete’s Power hitting stats versus left-handed (97) and right-handed (90) Pitchers is worth considering.

3) Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Vladimir Guerrero has an overall rating of 88 (Image via San Diego Studio)

Player Ratings

Contact versus right-handed Pitchers (CON R): 80

80 Contact versus left-handed Pitchers (CON L): 66

66 Power versus right-handed Pitchers (PWR R): 78

78 Power versus left-handed Pitchers (PWR L): 72

72 Vision (VIS): 76

76 Discipline (DISC): 71

71 Clutch (CLT): 79

79 Bunt Ability (BUNT): 35

35 Drag Bunt Ability (DBUNT): 25

25 Durability (DUR): 98

98 Fielding Ability (FLD): 71

71 Arm Strength (ARM): 71

71 Arm/Throwing Accuracy (ACC): 56

56 Reaction (REAC): 68

68 Speed (SPD): 42

42 Stealing Ability (STEAL): 12

12 Aggressiveness of Baserunning (BR AGG): 20

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is one of the top-rated players for the Toronto Blue Jays, with an overall rating of 88. Players who enjoy MLB The Show 23 can leverage his overall robust stats like Fielding Ability (71), Arm Strength (71), and a quick enough Reaction speed (68) to have a secure first base. These stats compensate for his lower attribute stats against Pitchers.

4) Freddie Freeman

Freddie has an overall rating of 88 (Image via San Diego Studio)

Player Ratings

Contact versus right-handed Pitchers (CON R): 99

99 Contact versus left-handed Pitchers (CON L): 76

76 Power versus right-handed Pitchers (PWR R): 68

68 Power versus left-handed Pitchers (PWR L): 54

54 Vision (VIS): 81

81 Discipline (DISC): 89

89 Clutch (CLT): 99

99 Bunt Ability (BUNT): 35

35 Drag Bunt Ability (DBUNT): 25

25 Durability (DUR): 97

97 Fielding Ability (FLD): 63

63 Arm Strength (ARM): 52

52 Arm/Throwing Accuracy (ACC): 87

87 Reaction (REAC): 59

59 Speed (SPD): 48

48 Stealing Ability (STEAL): 17

17 Aggressiveness of Baserunning (BR AGG): 12

The Los Angeles Dodgers is a player-favorite team owing to exceptional talent like Will Smith, one of the best Catchers (C) in MLB The Show 23. Freddie Freeman adds to the team’s appealing factor and boasts a potent Arm Accuracy (87) that allows fans to have a strong offense and thwart the opposing team’s run-scoring strategy in MLB The Show 23.

5) Matt Olson

Matt has an overall rating of 87 (Image via San Diego Studio)

Player Ratings

Contact versus right-handed Pitchers (CON R): 62

62 Contact versus left-handed Pitchers (CON L): 64

64 Power versus right-handed Pitchers (PWR R): 82

82 Power versus left-handed Pitchers (PWR L): 92

92 Vision (VIS): 60

60 Discipline (DISC): 84

84 Clutch (CLT): 62

62 Bunt Ability (BUNT): 39

39 Drag Bunt Ability (DBUNT): 39

39 Durability (DUR): 99

99 Fielding Ability (FLD): 70

70 Arm Strength (ARM): 27

27 Arm/Throwing Accuracy (ACC): 76

76 Reaction (REAC): 68

68 Speed (SPD): 38

38 Stealing Ability (STEAL): 5

5 Aggressiveness of Baserunning (BR AGG): 10

Apart from being a power hitter against both left and right-handed Pitchers, Matt Olson’s Fielding Ability (70) and Reaction attribute stats (68) make him a worthy First Baseman in MLB The Show 23.

Matt is a recent addition to the Atlanta Braves team squad, but that doesn't undermine his exceptional performance while being part of the Oakland Athletics.

MLB The Show 23 is a top-tier baseball experience with a wide variety of game modes like Franchise, Storylines, Diamond Dynasty, and more.

While veterans of this series are well aware of the tactics to score runs, newcomers to MLB The Show 23 can check out this guide on the best batting stance to score more runs.

Poll : 0 votes