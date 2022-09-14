NBA 2K23: Best Power Forward Builds

NBA 2K23 is out and everyone is rushing to use the new MyPlayer Builder in MyCareer. The MyPlayer feature is one of the best so far, with new badges, attribute upgrades, and takeovers.

Like years past, many real NBA player comparisons aren't accurate, so don't be disheartened if you don't get shades of the player you want. NBA 2K23 is now offering Easter Egg Builds, which are exact replicas of certain stars.

Joe Knows @JoeKnowsYT These Easter Egg builds are so cool man. Big W 2K. These little details make the game so much better! These Easter Egg builds are so cool man. Big W 2K. These little details make the game so much better! https://t.co/LYUxL04fNN

Which is the best power forward build in NBA 2K23?

Power Forwards aren't the most fun players to play with, but they are certainly one of the most crucial members of your team. You can't fly around screens and launch three-pointers but if you find the right build, you can get a beast who will dominate the paint on both ends of the floor.

The power forward is not a position of strength in the modern NBA. Out of last season's 15 All-NBA selections, only two were power forwards (three if you count Kevin Durant and four if you count Jayson Tatum). The days of Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett and Dirk Nowitzki dominating the league are over. But let's not forget Giannis Antetokounmpo, who could find himself in the onversation for greatest PF of all-time when his career is over.

Let's take a look at some incredible power forward builds in NBA 2K23.

Note: Badges will vary as you change and select your attributes. Name, Jersey Number and Handedness don't affect the build in NBA 2K23.

#3 Glass-Cleaning Finisher

Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans

This build will help your team dominate the boards while putting up huge scoring numbers in the paint. The player will get a lot of his his points from offensive boards and putbacks.

Body Settings: Height - 6'8"; Weight - 270 lbs; Wingspan - 7'5"; Body Type - Built.

Naturally, for a "glass-cleaning finisher" build, we need maximum attributes in Finishing and Rebounding. Under 'Finishing,' max out the first three attributes (i.e. Close Shot, Driving Layup and Driving Dunk) while Standing Dunk and Post Control can be kept at 86 each.

Under 'Shooting,' set Mid-Range Shot and Three-Point Shot to 60 and 65 respectively while keeping Free Throw at 55. Under 'Playmaking,' leave Pass Accuracy and Speed with Ball untouched and set Ball Handle to 55.

Under 'Defense/Rebounding,' set Interior Defense to 78 and Perimeter Defense to 70 while keeping Steal at 35. Set Block and Defensive Rebound to 45 each while keeping Offensive Rebound to 40. Finally, under 'Physicals,' max out Strength, Vertical and Stamina while keeping Speed and Acceleration to 72 each. If you have any attributes left, use them to increase Mid-Range Shot, Free Throw or either Rebounding attributes.

Badges: In this build, you'll get roughly 52 Badge Upgrades in NBA 2K23 - 1 in Playmaking, 8 in Defense/Rebounding, 32 in Finishing and 12 in Shooting. You can choose multiple Hall of Fame badges in Finishing such as Fearless Finisher, Bully and Posterizer.

Takeover: Finishing Moves, Power Backdown.

Shades of: Zion Williamson, John Collins.

#2 Athletic Finisher

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets

This build is for the gamers who value versatility in the power forward position. Think of LeBron James, Kevin Durant or even Jayson Tatum as comparable examples.

This build is a stretch big who can shoot from the outside and also dominate on the inside. Increase the height and weight to create an Anthony Davis-type player from this build.

Body Settings: Height - 6'10"; Weight - 240 lbs; Wingspan - 7'3"; Body Type - Solid.

Under 'Finishing,' set Close Shot, Driving Layup and Post Control to 70, 75 and 35, respectively. Max out Driving Dunk and keep Standing Dunk to either max or 90, whichever is lower.

Under 'Shooting,' set Mid-Range Shot and Three-Point Shot to 70 each and keep Free Throw at 75. Under 'Playmaking,' set Pass Accuracy, Ball Handle and Speed with Ball to 60, 75 and 67, respectively.

Under 'Defense/Rebounding,' set Interior Defense to 83 and Perimeter Defense to 75 while keeping Steal at 40 and Block at 80. Set Offensive Rebound to 60 and max out Defensive Rebound. Finally, under 'Physicals,' set Speed, Acceleration and Vertical to 75, 70 and 82, respectively, while maxing out Strength and keeping Stamina at 90.

If you have any attributes left, use them to increase Close Shot, Mid-Range Shot or Three-Point Shot.

Badges: In this build, you'll get roughly 62 Badge Upgrades in NBA 2K23 - 10 in Playmaking, 21 in Defense/Rebounding, 19 in Finishing and 12 in Shooting. You can choose Hall of Fame badges in Finishing and Defense, such as Bully, Fearless Finisher and Chase Down Artist.

Takeover: Finishing Moves, Stuff Blocks.

Shades of: LeBron James, Kevin Durant.

#1 Paint Beast

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks is the highest-rated player in NBA 2K23

This build in NBA 2K23 can be used to describe any agile big man who dominates the paint, especially on defense. This player can be used as your team's primary scorer and also a rim protector. Someone who will own the post and get points off alley-oops (lobs) and putbacks. Players like these will get double-teamed after an entry pass down low, so keep their Pass Accuracy at a decent rating.

Body Settings: Height - 6'9"; Weight - 260 lbs; Wingspan - 7'6"; Body Type - Built.

Under 'Finishing,' set Close Shot and Driving Layup to 67 and 85, respectively. Max out Driving Dunk and keep Standing Dunk to max or 91, whichever is lower. Increase Post Control by just a few points to 35.

Under 'Shooting,' set Mid-Range Shot and Free Throw to 35 and 60, respectively while leaving Three-Point Shot untouched. Under 'Playmaking,' set Pass Accuracy to 85 and Ball Handle to 79, while keeping Speed with Ball to 50.

Under 'Defense/Rebounding,' max out Block and keep Interior Defense, Steal and Defensive Rebound to 90. Set Perimeter Defense to 80 and Offensive Rebound to 85. Finally, under 'Physicals,' max out Vertical and keep Stamina at 92. Set Speed, Acceleration and Strength at 75, 70 and 85, respectively.

If you have any attributes left, use them to increase Post Control, Interior Defense and Offensive Rebound.

Badges: In this build, you'll get roughly 69 Badge Upgrades in NBA 2K23 - 16 in Playmaking, 32 in Defense/Rebounding, 22 in Finishing and 1 in Shooting. You can choose Hall of Fame badges in Finishing and Defense, such as Bully, Fearless Finisher and Chase Down Artist.

Takeover: Glass Clearing Dimes, Stuff Blocks

Shades of: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Evan Mobley

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by andrew.tysiak