Top 5 PUBG Mobile teams to follow in PMGC 2022 Group Yellow

With two weeks of competitive play completed in the League Stage of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2022, all focus shifts towards the third and final week. Teams from Group Yellow will battle it out for the top three spots in the competition's Grand Finals.

Like the other two groups, teams from Group Yellow will compete in 24 matches over four days starting on November 24.

The top three teams will move into the finals, while those between 4-11 will move to the Survival Stage. Teams ranked 12 and below will be eliminated from the competition. Group Yellow looks stacked with some of the best teams worldwide. Fans wouldn't want to miss these matchups.

PMGC Group Yellow promises tons of action

5) Team Falcons (Saudi Arabia)

Saudi Arabia's Team Falcons is in top form, given their recent victories in notable competitions. They started the year with third place in the PMPL: Arabia Spring 2022. But the team's performance improved as they won the fall season of PMPL: Arabia 2022.

Falcons also placed second in the mid-season invitational, PMWI: 2022. The team looks stacked and will be a contender for the top three spots.

4) IHC Esports (Mongolia)

After a dismal performance in the 2021 season of PUBG Mobile Esports, Mongolian squad IHC Esports returned in good form this season. They finished fourth in the spring and fall seasons of PMPL: South Asia this year. They also bagged the sixth spot in the PMPL: South Asia Championship 2022 Fall.

IHC is full of experienced players with international experience, like Godless, Zyol, and ICY having excellent game sense and gun skills. Having placed third in the inaugural PMGC held in 2020, the team hopes to replicate the same performance this year.

3) Faze Clan (Thailand)

Veteran Thai squad Faze Clan has been a part of the PUBG Mobile Esports circuit for a long time, and this is the second time that the team has qualified for the Global Championship. The squad also had a decent 2022, finishing second in the PMPL: Thailand 2022 and third in the PMPL: SEA Championship Fall 2022.

They are led by star player MR5, who had support from other team veterans like TonyK, Vintorez, and Beer 11. The team relies heavily on their star fragger TonyK who is hard to stop once he gets into his momentum. This is a stacked squad that will be closely watched during the tournament.

2) D' Xavier (Vietnam)

D'Xavier hails from Vietnam (Image via Facebook/D'Xavier)

D' Xavier from Vietnam flew under the radar of many but has performed exceptionally well this season. They won multiple third-party events, as the team stood second in the PMPL: Vietnam Spring 2022 and the PMPL: SEA Championship in the spring.

They also continued their sublime run in the fall split, winning the PMPL: Vietnam Fall 2022. Having finished fifth in the PMGC 2021 Grand Finals, the team will likely tap into the energy from the previous year's performance.

1) Four Angry Men (China)

4 Angry Men or 4AM doesn't need an introduction. Having finished second in the inaugural PMGC, the team had a dismal 2021, where they failed to do well domestically and couldn't qualify for the Global Championship.

Starting their 2022 season with a bang, the team finished second in the spring split of PEL. Later in the year, the squad won the PMGC PEL Qualifier to make their way into the Global Championship. With experienced players like Hasaki and 33Svan, the team is a top contender to qualify for the top spot for the Grand Finals in Group Yellow.

Apart from these squads TEM Entertainment from Thailand, Geek Fam from Malaysia, and REJECT from Japan are the dark horses in Group Yellow, which can upset any team in PMGC.

Poll : 0 votes