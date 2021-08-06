Top 5 things you did not know about your favorite streamers

Most popular streamers nowadays have large communities that are obsessed with them, keeping track of their every move and social media activity.

In such a scenario, it is highly unlikely that any crucial piece of information about a popular internet personality goes unnoticed, or is forgotten about by fans. Regardless, some of the most popular streamers have managed to keep some aspects of their lives private.

In other cases, streamers might take up internet personas that are entirely different from their real-life personalities.

The following article looks at five things that most fans would not have known about some of the most popular streamers.

5 Things most fans do not know about popular streamers

1) Pokimane said the n-word on stream (multiple times)

Imane “Pokimane” Anys is perhaps the most popular female streamer of all time. She started her career with League of Legends, moved on to Fortnite and spends most of her time nowadays playing games such as Valorant and Rust.

However, the streamer has been caught using the n-word multiple times during a livestream. She uttered the word at the start of her career, and was then caught using it again during a 2019 livestream.

Pokimane had in 2020 apologized for these incidents during the famous apology video that came as a result of her altercation with the likes of Daniel “Keemstar” Keem, Calvin “Leafy” Lee Vail and YouTuber “ItsAGundam”.

2) Mizkif has been accused of racism

Initially, Mizkif was accused of being racist by some people after evidence against his former friend and housemate “4Connor” began doing the rounds on Twitter. Mizkif had promptly responded by kicking him out of the house.

Recently, however, in another incident involving HAchubby and Natalia “Alinity” Mogollon, Mizkif was found making fun of a restaurant worker when he could not understand HAchubby’s order.

Instead of helping the two, Mizkif was seen smiling and laughing, which also brought forth accusations of racism, among other things. Alinity later apologized as she had called the waiter “racist” for not being patient with HAchubby. Mizkif, on the other hand, had claimed that he wasn’t sorry for anything.

3) Amouranth wants to become an animal rights activist

Kaitlyn “Amouranth” Siragusa might be extremely popular for her “suggestive” brand of content. However, the internet personality has said in the past that her true passion is rescuing animals, something she will do after “milking” her popularity on social media:

“My passion, at the end of the day, is animals, and I want to do an animal rescue using my platforms. But right now, we’re just saving money, milking it while it’s good."

The streamer was also initially involved in the “hot-tub” meta on Twitch. She was then banned temporarily after posting suggestive ASMR streams on the platform. Her long-term goals are entirely different and almost surprising considering her brand of content.

4) Alinity has thrown her pet cats while livestreaming

Another streamer who is known for posting suggestive content, Alinity was one of the most popular “hot-tub” streamers on Twitch for quite some time. Also, she has in the past come under scrutiny for the treatment of her pets.

Once, the streamer threw her cat across the room without looking at where it would land. Another time, she almost crushed her cats under some furniture while attempting to shift things around. Finally, Alinity was also once caught spitting vodka into her cat’s mouth.

ATTENTION: @TwitchSupport,



Take a stand for cats & please remove Alinity from @Twitch immediately. She is using the platform to post animal abuse, which sends a dangerous message to anyone watching her videos. Cats are not props to abuse for more views 🐱https://t.co/EsIsB5o6Tf — PETA (@peta) July 19, 2019

In July 2019, her antics even led to the animal rights group PETA posting the above tweet, encouraging Twitch to ban the streamer.

5) xQc has been accused of homophobia

Felix “xQc” Lengyel is one of the most popular faces on Twitch. He started off as an Overwatch professional and had his longest stint with the Dallas Fuel Overwatch team. After joining in October 2017, he parted ways with the team in March 2018 on mutual terms after being suspended from the Overwatch League twice.

From Canada, please join us in welcoming @xqcOW to the Dallas Fuel! #BurnBlue pic.twitter.com/CfXINXhPmU — Dallas Fuel (@DallasFuel) October 28, 2017

xQc was initially suspended for four games and fined $2,000 after being found guilty of making homophobic comments about rival player Austin "Muma" Wilmot of the Houston Outlaws team.

Dallas Fuel Announce Release of Félix "xQc" Lengyel https://t.co/3rb1cPQsqF — Dallas Fuel (@DallasFuel) March 12, 2018

The second suspension led to him parting ways with the team, which happened because xQc was caught using “disparaging language” against the Overwatch League casters alongside committing multiple social media violations.

Edited by Sabine Algur