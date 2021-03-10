Top 5 underrated weapons in Fortnite

In Fortnite, there are plenty of weapons that don't get used the way they're meant to because they're perceived as inferior. A number of weapons receive a bad reputation due to players trying to run and spray instead of being tactical. If players utilized weapons like snipers the way that the Mandalorian employs it, then Fortnite would see a massive rise in the use of snipers.

The weapons in this list have explanations as to why they are underrated and how players can use them better. Sadly, a few have already been vaulted. Here are the 5 weapons that could have been OP if they were given a better chance.

The 5 most underrated weapons in Fortnite

Tactical Shotgun

Image via Fortnite

Competitive players prefer the pump shotgun over the tactical. It is understandable that the pump shotgun may be slower but it is more powerful and the tactical’s high fire rate isn’t as good as a typical SMG.

Except in a build battle, where requiring a reload more often could be the difference between landing a shot or being vulnerable to a shot, tactical is the better option. Pumps are excellent for 1v1 in an open area but not in a situation where the reload time and frequency matter.

Grenade Launcher/Grenades

Image via Fortnite

Grenades in general are very underrated. They aren’t spotted frequently and players would rather have another weapon or health item instead of a grenade taking up a slot. The launcher just makes grenades a lot more accurate.

Fortnite - Proximity Grenade Launcher pic.twitter.com/ADZ7funf8t — Fortnite Funny (@FortniteFunny) June 12, 2019

The thing about grenades is that they can be utilized in two ways. One is that if there is a player who has constructed a high-rise fortress, grenades can be used to destroy the base and take the entire thing down. The second is that grenades are a great way to drop an enemy’s health before fighting them. They’re for strategic purposes but because a lot of players just run and spray, they are underrated.

Dual Pistols

Image via Fortnite

Pistols are underrated in general. Many players drop pistols in favor of SMGs because they use the same ammunition and can get out more shots quicker and have much larger magazines. The issue with SMGs is that they are less accurate, SMGs are essentially weaker AR, which is why Pistols being more accurate are better for headshots.

Dual pistols are better than pistols because players can shoot faster, and dual pistols give players far more ammunition before a reload. They are still not as fast as SMGs but it is arguably twice as easy to gain headshots with dual pistols.

Scoped/Thermal AR

Image via Fortnite

Thermal ARs were typically dropped in favor of regular ARs. One of the reasons these were vaulted was because they were so unpopular, and there’s a good reason why. Players who would use thermal AR normally got sniped or shot easily because they’d concentrate so much on an enemy that they’d get ambushed quickly.

- NOT HACKING -



If you scope in with Thermal AR...even for a millisecond you get 100% accuracy. Epic Games Pls Fix. #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/fikfguNLG0 — FaZe Cizzorz (@cizzorz) June 30, 2018

This weapon felt like a combination of snipers and assault rifles and if used properly, it was a beast. Unfortunately, several players felt that they weren’t worth the learning curve and these started being used lesser and lesser until eventually, they were perceived as a burden.

Revolvers

Image via Fortnite

As stated before, pistols are underrated, to begin with. The biggest issue that players have with the revolvers is the small clips. The revolver was designed for players who are highly accurate because the damage is almost 60 on the lowest rarity.

Yes Fortnite, keep it, check out this clip of me using the greatest pistol of all time. OF ALL TIME! REVOLVER IS THE BEST AND NOTHING YOU SAY CAN CHANGE IT! I love you :)https://t.co/6IdDt5ngo6 — HAQUER52GAMING (@Haquer52G) March 3, 2021

That means players only need to hit their targets 4 times before killing them. Unfortunately, the revolver is constantly substituted with a shotgun or an AR. It doesn’t look very good either.

