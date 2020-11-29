Scorestreaks in Black Ops Cold War are meant to turn the tide of the battle, but some are just plain awful.

Black Ops Cold War has some of the best Scorestreaks in Call of Duty history available for players to use. It also has some that raise an eyebrow.

Every player has their favorite and least favorite Scorestreak. It is very easy to see that hardcore Black Ops Cold War players usually have similar opinions when it comes to what Scorestreaks can really make a difference.

Top 5 worst Scorestreaks in Black Ops Cold War

#5 - RC-XD

Image via Activision

The RC-XD is a classic in the Black Ops series. It functions the same in Black Ops Cold War as it did in previous iterations. Players call it, sit still, and drive the little remote-controlled bomb until it can be detonated near an enemy.

It's a fun Scorestreak, but replacing it with a Spy Plane to make room for higher streaks is a much better option. Getting one kill with it every time isn't as useful as some Scorestreaks that can wipe out whole teams.

#4 - Sentry Turret

Image via Activision

The main issue with the Sentry Turret in Black Ops Cold War is that it is easily destroyed. One grenade can take it out. Perhaps it was meant to be that way, but a player with Engineer can get rid of it before it does any damage.

It would be better if the player had the option of controlling it. Otherwise, for the amount of score it needs to be usable, it doesn't do nearly enough. It's like an RC-XD that isn't even guaranteed a kill.

#3 - Combat Bow

Image via Activision

The Combat Bow is truly a blast to use, but it doesn't do enough. The fire doesn't last long enough and it can be easily avoided. The pace of Black Ops Cold War doesn't allow for this Scorestreak to be viable.

Direct hits and trapping a player in a corner are what the flaming Combat Bow is best at. Players are just so fast in this new Call of Duty that this is relegated to area control. It's nice to hold down an objective with fire, but there are other Scorestreaks much more worthwhile.

#2 - Armor

Image via Activision

Armor does wonders in COD: Warzone. Now, it's been brought to multiplayer in Black Ops Cold War. Just like the Warzone version, it absorbs bullet damage until it's broken. Then the player becomes vulnerable.

Armor is 200 score less than a Care Package. It's much better to wait just a bit to get a potentially devastating Scorestreak than use Armor that gets destroyed. Black Ops Cold War is a quick game and the majority of the time, someone will be there to finish off the job of their teammate.

#1 - Air Patrol

Image via Activision

Air Patrol calls in a squadron of jets to attack enemy airborne Scorestreaks. It can even counter opposing Air Patrol units. In Black Ops Cold War, there are Spy Planes, Counter Spy Planes, and countless other hostile air-based Scorestreaks.

This streak is usable after 3200 score. That is way too much. It's much easier to switch classes for one life that has an LMG or a Cigma 2 on it. Shoot down the Scorestreaks then get back in the action. Waiting until 3200 score for an Air Patrol is completely pointless.