Top 5 characters who need a buff in Honkai Star Rail 1.4

The upcoming Honkai Star Rail 1.4 update will have an extensive roster of both impressive and underwhelming characters. The individuals in the second category are in desperate need of a buff to be viable in the meta. Unfortunately, HoYoverse will not give in to the temptation, given that making a future unit strong is integrated into their gacha model.

However, a slight bump to their kit will likely make them a more prominent pick in combat, promoting a more inclusive team-building and gameplay experience. With that in mind, here's a list of characters that require a buff in version 1.4.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

What are the characters that need a buff in Honkai Star Rail 1.4?

5) Natasha

Natasha (Image via HoYoverse)

Natasha recently suffered from powercreep with Lynx’s release in Honkai Star Rail. Lynx is basically better in every aspect compared to Belobog's finest doctor.

While Natasha's HP regeneration is still on par with other mid-tier healers, she suffers from a lack of any additional utility. Her Skill can only cleanse an ally at a time, which is not sufficient for fighting against end-game enemies that can riddle your entire team with negative effects.

In contrast, Lynx’s Ultimate can dispel an entire team, and Bailu can revive a character when knocked out. A slight increase to Natasha's healing amount will put her back to being the best accessible healer in the game.

4) Herta

Herta (Image via HoYoverse)

Herta has a lot of potential in Honkai Star Rail, as she possesses an impressive set of abilities in her arsenal. However, her low damage multipliers offset her combat efficiency.

Also known as the Master of the Herta Space Station, Herta can unleash a unique follow-up attack on all enemies whenever an opponent's HP drops to 50% or less. The ability extends her Ice application, making her one of the best shield breakers in the game.

With that, all she needs is a little more damage to shine as a powerful Erudition unit.

3) Physical Trailblazer

Physical Trailblazer (Image via HoYoverse)

While Trailblazers are required for story progression, their damage output in the Physical variant is quite subpar when compared to other Destruction characters like Blade and Dan Heng. In fact, they are often outclassed by some of the 4-star units in Honkai Star Rail.

Hence, a buff to their abilities will render them useful in version 1.4. Moreover, the game offers limited Physical characters, and a powerful protagonist from the roster is in high demand.

That said, Physical Trailblazers have powerful shield-breaking potential, and a follow-up buff will put them on par with other sub-DPS in the game.

2) Arlan

Arlan (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail’s Lightning roster has quite a few powerful characters, due to which Arlan has been overshadowed. The 4-star unit was initially renowned for possessing a powerful Skill Point-positive kit, where he sacrificed his HP to unleash an attack. However, the risky tradeoff is not worth using since most end-game bosses can easily nuke down your characters.

Arlan being at low HP is a massive hindrance, given that he will frequently require healing to survive, which could have been used by other essential characters.

1) Himeko

Himeko (Image via HoYoverse)

Himeko is the only 5-star on this list, as she requires some buff to her movesets in Honkai Star Rail 1.4 to really stand out. Similar to Herta, her damage potential involves follow-up attack mechanics that require a bit of tweaking to compete against other premium units.

Although she has a powerful Ultimate, it is still not enough to beat Asta, a direct competitor from the Fire element.