Top five teams to watch out in COD Mobile World Championship 2022 Stage 5

Stage 5 of the COD Mobile World Championship 2022 commences on December 15, 2022, setting up nerve-wracking clashes between 16 teams for a gigantic prize pool of $1.7 million. The four-day LAN event will take place in Raleigh, North Carolina, USA.

As this is the first major international LAN competition for the title, each team will try to give their best to become the World Champion. In this article, we take a look at the top five teams that could win the trophy in the upcoming Championship.

Top 5 teams to follow at COD Mobile World Championship 2022 Stage 5

5) Team Scarz (Japan)

The Japanese superstar squad will be a strong contender for the title in the Championship. They clinched the regional playoffs (Stage 4) this year after defeating Team Vrilliant by a 4-0 scoreline in emphatic fashion. The side displayed full domination in the event, winning all their matches throughout the group stage and Playoffs.

Team Scarz clinched CODM WC Stage 4 Japan title (Image via Activision)

In the 2021 COD Mobile Championship East Finals, the team ended their campaign in sixth place. Team Vrilliant was in the second spot in that event. Team Scarz has not made any changes to their roster in the past two years, which makes their players very cohesive.

4) GodLike Esports (India)

GodLike has clinched their Stage 4 regional finals three times in a row and made it to all three World Championships stage 5. The 2020 World Finals was canceled citing the COVID-19, while the Indian team was in sixth in the 2021 edition. They haven't had a great run in the previous Championship. However, the side has gained fabulous form after winning several third-party tournaments this year.

GodLike Esports @GodLike_in

#DilSeGodLike #TeamIndiaOP We are your Call of duty Mobile World championship 2022 Stage 4 (India) Champions! Onwards to stage 5! We are your Call of duty Mobile World championship 2022 Stage 4 (India) Champions! Onwards to stage 5! #DilSeGodLike #TeamIndiaOP https://t.co/GJhhpqcWVN

The side will hope to continue the same rhythm the way the team has performed in their regional competitions and win the title for the first time.

3) Qing Jiu Club (China)

Qing Jiu Club finished second in COD Mobile Fall Invitational 2022 (Image via Activision)

Qing Jiu Club aka Q9 hails from China and will be one of the top teams to watch out for in the COD Mobile World Championship 2022. The team was in fourth spot in the 2021 World Finals East.

China is known as one of the strongest regions in mobile esports as their teams have claimed several world trophies in many different titles. Q9 would aim to add the COD Mobile World title to that list and will hope to showcase their country's dominance in the game as well.

2) Tribe Gaming (North America)

The North American powerhouse is one of the most consistent squads in the world after proving themselves in several COD Mobile tournaments. The team has won more than 45 events (including third parties) which shows how experienced they are.

Tribe Gaming has dominated their regional tournaments for the past three years (Image via Activision)

The star squad was the crowned champion of the World Championship 2021 West Finals and walked away with $300K in prize money. They didn't lose a single match in the event, showcasing their domination in both phases.

Their pro player, Banned, was named the MVP of the Championship. However, he along with the other three members who were part of the squad in the previous edition are no longer members of the organization. Despite the roster changes, their performance did not drop in regional tournaments.

1) ALMGHTY (Indonesia)

Last year, the Indonesian giant missed out on the COD Mobile World Championship East Finals trophy and came in second place. The team will fight hard to capture the title in the upcoming World Finals.

AMT.incendió @amt_incendio Back to back Champion of Garena LETS GOOOOOOOOOO Back to back Champion of Garena LETS GOOOOOOOOOO 🇸🇬🇵🇭🇮🇩🇹🇭🇲🇾🇹🇼🏆 https://t.co/twedByQuxo

The side recently clinched the COD Mobile Fall Invitational 2022, where eight teams from each of the China and SEA regions competed for a total prize pool of $65K. They outclassed China's Q9 in the Grand Finals to win the competition. The team has emerged victorious in several tournaments, including the 2021 and 2022 Garena Finals.

