Top five teams to watch in PMGC 2022 Group Green

The League Stage of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC): 2022 is currently ongoing in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. With the matches of the first group (Group Red) over, the focus now shifts to Group Green, who will be starting their campaign on November 17.

The Group, touted as one of the deadliest, looks stacked with some of the best teams from around the world. The 16 teams in this group will be competing for the top three spots in the Grand Finals of the tournament. After 24 matches and four days of competition, the bottom five teams from the group will be eliminated, while the teams placed in the fourth to eleventh spots will be relegated to the Survival Stage.

Top 5 teams to watch out for in PMGC Group Green

5) GodLike Stalwart

The Mongolian squad, GodLike Stalwart, looks to be a fierce force heading into upcoming matches. Having dominated the South Asian circuit throughout the year, the team will hope for a similar performance in the Global Championship as well. With players like Pika, Action, and Top, all of whom are insanely talented, the team will be a top contender in this group.

4) Vampire Esports

Having won the PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI): 2022, the Thai team, Vampire Esports, is not lacking in confidence. The team has had an awesome 2022 season, having finished in podium spots in multiple tournaments.

Stoned, Fluketh, and Ravenclaw have carried the side to victory, with Stoned especially being the MVP for the squad on multiple occasions. The team will be a fierce competitor in the group of death and will be looking to pull out all the stops and come out guns blazing.

3) Alpha 7 Esports

Brazilian team A7 Esports has been a formidable force in their region for quite a while now. The team has had a great 2022 season as well, having finished second in both the spring and fall seasons of the PMPL: Americas Championships.

On top of that, the squad also finished second in the PMWI: 2022 Afterparty Showdown. With veteran players such as Carrilho, Mafioso, and Swaguin, the squad will be one to look out for in Group Green.

2) HHVP

Having previously played under the banner of popular organization Natus Vincere aka NAVI, HHVP will be a force to be reckoned with. The squad was the runner-up of the PMGC 2021.

The team's confidence is at an all-time high as they recently secured the PMPL: European Championship Fall 2022. The squad looks stacked, with veteran players like Kitsune, Mequ, Tixzy, and Matic, who have a lot of experience on international stages. The team will be a close contender for the top three spots in Group Green.

1) Nova Esports

Chinese giant Nova Esports is at the top spot on the list of PMGC Group Green contenders. The legendary team will be looking to grab their third PMGC title this year, having already won it in 2020 and 2021. The squad boasts legendary players, like Paraboy and Order, whose skills and feats require no introduction.

Apart from these teams, Bacon Time from Thailand, Damwon Gaming from South Korea, and Evos Reborn from Indonesia will be the dark horses in the PMGC Group Green.

