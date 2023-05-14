Top 5 games to play if you liked Stray

BlueTwelve Studio has produced its greatest craft yet with the release of Stray. In the game, you play as a cat who finds itself in a cyberpunk city, aiming to escape while freeing trapped robots along the way. The game is presented in the third-person perspective and features various elements, including light puzzles, extensive exploration, and thrilling platforming.

As you play from a cat's perspective, the world becomes a massive jungle gym to explore. Although playing as a cat may seem humorous, Stray uses this character to deliver a captivating story and engaging gameplay. The adorable opening moments of the game specifically create a warm and fuzzy feeling that persists throughout.

While Stray created an entire league of its own, there exist several games that offer similar feelings and gameplay experiences. Here are five games you would want to check out if you enjoyed Stray.

Endling: Extinction is Forever and four other games to play if you enjoyed Stray

5) Untitled Goose Game

Untitled Goose Game (Image via House House)

If you fancy the cat-like activities in Stray or the puzzle-solving aspect of navigating a cyber city, you might find Untitled Goose Game up your alley. While playing as a mischievous goose instead of a neon-colored cat, you'll have plenty of opportunities to cause havoc and have fun.

From chasing villagers to stealing hats and playing co-op with another goose, the game offers hilarious scenarios and encourages experimentation. This game has a charming and playful vibe where you solve various objectives by manipulating objects and interacting with NPCs. Its slapstick humor and whimsical tone make it thoroughly entertaining.

4) Cat Quest

Cat Quest (Image via The Gentlebros)

For those who loved the feline elements in Stray, Cat Quest is a great game to try out. Set in a vast open world filled with felines, you follow a small cat as it embarks on a journey to battle monsters. The game casts you as a cute little orange cat who embarks on a journey in Felingard to rescue her sister, who has been captured by the game's main villain, Drakoth.

As a 'Catventurer,' you can personalize your appearance with stylish outfits and use ancient spells to prepare for upcoming fights. With its focus on a cat's adventure, it's not surprising that the game shares similarities with Stray. Cat Quest is a straightforward hack-and-slash dungeon crawler, making it an excellent choice for players who enjoy combat without overly complicated mechanics.

3) Okami

Okami (Image via Capcom)

Instead of playing as a cat, you will play as Amaterasu, a white wolf embodying the Japanese sun goddess. Okami features a beautiful Sumi-e ink art style that brings the world to life and tells a story based on Japanese folklore.

You embark on a quest to defeat Orochi, a demon, and his leader, using the celestial brush mechanic, which allows you to use various techniques to rejuvenate the land, change the time of day, and solve puzzles. Both Okami and Stray were created with great attention to detail, demonstrating the love and passion that went into developing their worlds.

2) Endling: Extinction is Forever

Endling: Extinction is Forever (Herobeat Studios)

In Endling: Extinction is Forever, you take on the role of the last mother fox on Earth as she struggles to survive in a world that's been devastated by human destruction. This indie game is a survival game where you must protect your pups while navigating polluted and dangerous landscapes.

The game features a side-scrolling format that allows you to explore various 3D areas and witness firsthand how the environment has been affected. Your goal is to find shelter, hunt for food, and protect your young ones from nearby threats. As you progress through the game, you'll see your pups grow, adding to the emotional impact of the experience.

Similar to Stray, Endling: Extinction is Forever is also successful in portraying the intricacies of an animal. However, it should be noted that the game is emotionally impactful, and players should prepare themselves for potentially tearful moments.

1) Spirit of the North

Spirit of the North (Image via Infuse Studio)

Spirit of the North is inspired by the landscapes of Iceland and incorporates Nordic folklore into its story. The gameplay starts with the fox meeting a magical fox spirit named The Guardian of the Northern Lights. You'll follow them through snowy mountains and landscapes to learn more about their history and a lost civilization.

Along the way, you'll have to solve environmental puzzles while enjoying a beautiful soundtrack. The story is told without narration or dialogue, creating a calming experience similar to Stray. Although the story lacks the depth that Stray has, its visually stunning world is compelling enough for players to check out.

Whether you're searching for a journey with comparable puzzle-solving mechanics, you want to experience the world from the viewpoint of an animal protagonist, or you're eager to indulge in more feline-related shenanigans, these games are sure to give you the same Stray vibes that you have grown to love.

