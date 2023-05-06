The PSVR2 is Sony's latest virtual reality headset which promises to be the best virtual reality console ever made. It offers impressive 4K HDR visuals, eye tracking, headset feedback, and innovative controllers that let you interact with virtual worlds in unique new ways. While the PSVR2 doesn't yet have a vast collection of games, it still has a decent catalog you can choose from.

If you're lucky enough to own a PlayStation VR2, you should check out some of the best games available for the device. Here are the top 5 games to try out on the PSVR2.

The top 5 must-play games on the PSVR2

5) Star Wars Tales from the Galaxy's Edge - Enhanced Edition

Set in the iconic Star Wars Universe, Star Wars Tales from the Galaxy's Edge lets you play the role of a droid repair technician stranded on the planet Batuu. The game is incredibly detailed and requires you to use your VR remote to its full capabilities to progress.

The PSVR2 version of the game is a unique experience, as players can use the VR headset to immerse themselves in the Star Wars universe fully. The game features stunning visuals and realistic sound effects, which make you feel you are in a Star Wars movie itself. There are also appearances from certain iconic Star Wars characters in this game.

4) No Man's Sky

No Man's Sky features some of the most beautiful and immersive graphics (Image via Hello Games)

After a rocky release in 2016, No Man's Sky received many updates and patches to make it the success it is today. This title is one of the most ambitious and immersive games of its kind and is a perfect fit for virtual reality.

No Man's Sky's vast procedurally generated universe and virtual reality experience immerse players completely into the game's world. The PSVR2's haptic feedback and the 3d audio also add an extra layer of immersion, making players feel as if they are truly exploring a strange and unknown universe.

3) Gran Turismo 7

If you ever want to drive fast cars without the fear of crashing, then Gran Turismo 7 in virtual reality is the perfect game. Featuring more than 400 realistic, detailed cars and some of the most iconic car brands, Gran Turismo 7 is the perfect racing game to experience in virtual reality.

The headset of the new PSVR allows you to enjoy the game's intense racing action in a thoroughly captivating way. The haptic feedback on the controllers also makes it feel as if you are sitting behind the wheels of a powerful racing car in real life. Try not to crash, though, as the virtual reality will make it a very intense experience.

2) Horizon Call of the Mountain

Horizon Call of the Mountain is a spin-off of the popular Horizon series, exclusive to the PSVR2. It lets you explore a breathtaking open world filled with colossal peaks, fearsome machines, and hidden dangers. You can use your bow and arrow, focus device, and climbing skills to survive and uncover the secrets of this mysterious land.

The game is designed for virtual reality and perfectly uses its features, such as headset feedback and eye tracking. Mechanics such as shooting and climbing also feel alluring due to the use of the Sense controllers. The scenic visuals, combined with the intense gameplay and combat, make Horizon Call of the Mountain a must-play game.

1) Resident Evil Village

New gameplay features in Resident Evil Village (Image via Capcom)

The latest edition to the iconic Resident Evil franchise, Resident Evil Village, is way better to play in virtual reality. The game's first-person perspective, along with its eerie atmosphere, makes it even more terrifying. You can feel the tension of each encounter with the game's terrifying monsters, from the snarling werewolves to the towering Lady Dimitrescu.

New gameplay features have also been added exclusively for the PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers, including blocking attacks by raising your arms and duel-wielding weapons. The 3d audio and impressive visuals make Resident Evil Village a horrifying experience on the PSVR2.

