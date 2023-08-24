Top 3 Spellcaster builds for Baldur's Gate 3

The character that you build in Baldur's Gate 3 can determine how a lot of the title's social interactions and combat encounters will go. Classes offer different playstyles that allow you to experience the RPG in unique ways, encouraging multiple playthroughs. One of the possible ways that you can approach the game is by becoming an arcane-oriented spellcaster.

As implied by the name, Spellcasters in Baldur's Gate 3 rely mostly on using their spells inside and outside of combat. The classes that are spellcasters in the game are Warlocks, Druids, Bards, Clerics, Wizards, and Sorcerers.

If you are looking to play as a caster on your next playthrough but haven't yet decided which build to go for, check out the options below and feel free to use one or draw inspiration from it.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

What are the best Spellcaster builds in Baldur's Gate 3?

3) College of Valour Bard

Bards in Baldur's Gate 3 can use their talents in performing and channel them to create magic. They have the most unique way of using magic among all the other casters, making them an interesting choice for roleplay.

To start off a College of Valour Bard build, here are the options to go for at character selection:

Race : Tiefling or Elf

: Tiefling or Elf Background : Entertainer

: Entertainer Skill Proficiencies : Performance, Perception, Acrobatics

: Performance, Perception, Acrobatics Ability Scores: Charisma and Dexterity

Bards are able to support their allies through the use of Bardic Inspiration, a bonus action that grants an additional 1d6 to their Attack Rolls, Ability, Checks, and Saving Throws. At higher levels, the bonus dice become higher.

At level 2, Bards learn Song of Rest, an action that mimics the effect of a Short Rest, basically granting the party three short rests instead of two. This class also learns Jack of All Trades, an ability that allows you to add half your Proficiency Bonus to Ability Checks that you are not Proficient in.

Upon reaching level 3, Bards can finally select College of Valour as a subclass. This subclass improves the Bardic Inspiration Ability to make it more useful during combat in Baldur's Gate 3.

Aside from their ability to provide support, Bards are able to access the full range of their spell list.

2) Moon Druid

Aside from their ability to use spells, Druids are set apart by their Wild Shape ability in Baldur's Gate 3. Wild Shape allows them to turn into an animal with different abilities (twice per long rest).

The Circle of the Moon subclass, which is available in level 2, makes the Druid's Wild Shape ability even more fun to use by adding animals to the list of potential transformations that would otherwise be inaccessible through the other two subclasses. Furthermore, it improves the Druid's combat abilities during Wild Shape.

For a Circle of the Moon Druid, go with these choices at character creation.

Race : Wood Elf or Half Elf, Forest Gnome

: Wood Elf or Half Elf, Forest Gnome Background : Folk Hero

: Folk Hero Skill Proficiencies : Animal Handling and any one of the other possible options

: Animal Handling and any one of the other possible options Ability Scores: Wisdom and Constitution

Druids can freely swap any of their known spells anytime outside of combat. However, they can still run out of spell slots, and switching out spells does not replenish them.

Another thing to note about Druids is that their health while Wild Shaped is different from their health outside of it. Should their HP get reduced to zero while they are Wild Shaped, they return to their normal form with the same amount of HP that they had before transforming.

This basically means Druids have two health bars. Timing the use of Wild Shape can increase your survivability in the game.

1) Evocation Wizard

The Wizard has a whopping eight subclasses in Baldur's Gate 3, each one focusing on a different school of magic. Each subclass has its own merits, but if you want to build a caster that focuses on having the most firepower, Evocation Wizard is the best choice.

With this class, learning an Evocation spell from scrolls will only cost 25g instead of 50g. Choosing this subclass does not block out the ability to learn spells from other schools through scrolls, but anything outside of the school of Evocation costs the standard price.

Here are the choices to go for during character creation as an Evocation Wizard in Baldur's Gate 3:

Race : High Elf

: High Elf Background : Sage or Acolyte

: Sage or Acolyte Skill Proficiencies : Choose the ones that aren't given by the Background

: Choose the ones that aren't given by the Background Ability Scores: Intelligence, Constitution

As the Wizard levels up, they gain the nifty ability to regain spell slots without needing to long rest. This is very useful if you are trying to get as much done before triggering the next major camp event.

The Wizard already has access to a large number of spells. Make sure to take some time to switch them around and experiment with some effects. Feel free to grow the repertoire of your Wizard by sending scrolls their way to learn spells off of.

Another thing to note about Evocation Wizards is that they can cast their deadliest area-of-effect spells without damaging their allies. So, even if your front-line fighters are locked in melee combat against large enemy groups, feel free to let the party Wizard cast a spell that will damage them all.

These are the best caster builds in Baldur's Gate 3. If interested, you can also check out these top Martial class builds.