Best Halsin build guide in Baldur's Gate 3

Baldur's Gate 3 introduces a wide array of characters that you'll encounter throughout your adventure. As you progress, various situations will arise where you'll have the chance to enlist certain individuals. One such example is Halsin, a character available for recruitment. When you add Halsin to your party, you'll have the opportunity to develop his skills and transform him into a formidable ally.

While you have the freedom to shape Halsin’s abilities based on your preferences, making wise choices in abilities can lead to more favorable outcomes during your journey. Hence, understanding the right choices will greatly increase your likelihood of success in both conflicts and other intricate scenarios. This article offers valuable insights concerning the best Halsin build in Baldur's Gate 3.

Baldur's Gate 3 Halsin build: Best Cantrips, Spells, and more

Prior to starting the building process, you have to rescue Halsin from the Goblin Camp. Following that, you should advance through the main campaign until you arrive at the Moonrise Towers during Act 2.

Simultaneously, accomplish the task named Lift the Shadow Curse, wherein you need to locate a young boy named Thaniel. Upon successfully finishing this mission, you will gain the opportunity to recruit Halsin to your party. To build him effectively in Baldur's Gate 3, it's important to begin by comprehending his class, race, and additional abilities. This understanding will enable you to build him in a more optimal manner.

Halsin in Baldur's Gate 3 is affiliated with the Druid Class and possesses expertise in the following capabilities:

Stealth

Survival

Athletics

Nature

Animal Handling

In relation to his Race in Baldur's Gate 3, Halsin pertains to the Wood Elf category and exhibits the following attributes:

Fey Ancestry

Proficiency in Perception

Base Racial Speed

Darkvision

Elven Weapon Training

In terms of survivability, he makes for an excellent companion due to his proficiency in offensive and defensive skills. It's crucial to choose Cantrips, Spells, and Feats that enhance Halsin's abilities while also providing valuable support to your team.

Cantrips for Halsin build in Baldur’s Gate 3

Cantrips for Halsin in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios)

Each character possesses unique Cantrip Spells aligned with their classes. These provide additional capabilities during combat, interactions, resistance, and other perilous scenarios. Here are the best Cantrips for Halsin:

Produce Flame: Given the character's adeptness in Darkvision, opting for the Produce Flame Cantrip would be highly fitting. This primarily serves as a utility, enabling the caster to illuminate darker areas that might otherwise remain obscured.

Furthermore, upon activation, an additional action known as Hurl becomes available. This action generates a blue flame within a nine-meter radius, inflicting fire damage upon any adversaries caught within its effect.

Guidance: Another Cantrip worthy of consideration is Guidance. This particular spell stands out as an indispensable asset for engaging in social interactions with NPCs. Thus, retaining it from an interaction standpoint is advised. Furthermore, its utility extends to aiding dice rolls, accessible by selecting the Add Bonus icon located at the bottom section of the screen.

Spells for Halsin build in Baldur’s Gate 3

Best Spells for Halsin in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios)

Spells essentially grant specific enhancements to allies, generate various effects, and prove effective in dealing damage to foes. The following are the best spells for Halsin:

Hold Person: This spell empowers Halsin to immobilize a humanoid adversary, inducing paralysis that halts all movement, actions, and reactions. Moreover, any attack against a humanoid foe within a 3-meter range will result in a critical hit.

Spike Growth: By using this spell, the ground transforms into a bed of rigid spikes, inflicting piercing damage ranging from 2 to 8 as a creature traverses every 1.5 meters of the spiked terrain.

Gust of Wind: Upon using, Halsin harnesses the power to summon a potent wind that disperses clouds and propels creatures backwards by 5 meters, effectively destabilizing their balance.

Moonbeam: Halsin summons a shimmering column of light, which inflicts damage upon any creature that enters the column or begins its turn within the illuminated area. You have the ability to relocate the column by taking an action, moving it a distance of 18 meters.

Feats for Halsin build in Baldur’s Gate 3

Best Feats in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios)

Ability Improvements would be a perfect choice for Halsin, offering him the opportunity to allocate two ability points as desired among his six abilities. This choice holds particular value as characters substantially benefit from augmenting the ability modifier associated with their primary attributes.

Another advantageous option to consider is the Athlete Feat. Opting for it will grant Halsin a 1-point increase in either Strength or Dexterity, up to a maximum of 20. Furthermore, when he finds himself Prone, the act of standing up will consume notably less movement than usual. Additionally, his jumping capability will see a significant enhancement, allowing him to cover 50% more distance.