The 2023 edition of the PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) kicks off on July 11, offering a homogeneous prize pool of $3,000,000. Tencent Games and Gamers8 conduct this six-day event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The first stage, the Allstars, will commence on Tuesday, featuring 18 global teams and a $1 million prize. They will battle it out to earn the six spots in the Main Event, scheduled to be held from July 14 to 16.

In this article, we look at the top five squads that could take prime spots in the first stage.

Top five teams to follow in PMWI Allstars

5) DRS Gaming

DRS Gaming from Nepal surprised many by earning the second rank in the PMGC 2022. Although they have been competing for a considerable time, they are primarily known for their dominance in the regional scene. However, expectations have now shifted, and they are considered hot favorites for the upcoming PMWI battle. The RulzSR-led lineup was third in the PMPL SA Championship Spring.

Roster

RulzSR DeltaX Gyantey Killer YT

4) S2G Esports

Reigning world champions S2G Esports have been experiencing a downturn since claiming the 2022 PMGC title. Their mediocre performance in the PMPL Turkey 2023 placed them 13th, and they also failed to qualify for the EU Championship Spring. However, they possess the ability to stage a comeback. The lineup has exhibited strength and skill in many major tournaments over the last few years.

Roster

Sylas Calse HamsiG RayZ

3) Gaimin Gladiators

After acquiring Russia's HVVP squad earlier this year, Gaimin Gladiators are among the top favorites to lift the trophy. The team proved their dominance by becoming undisputed champions of the PMPL Europe Spring 2023 and achieving second runner-up in the EU Championship.

With a history of consistent performance in the EU region and notable achievements on global stages, all eyes will be on them once again in the PMWI.

Roster

Kitsune Matic Tixzy Mequ

2) Vampire Esports

Thai powerhouse Vampire Esports, undisputed champions of the PMWI 2022, have displayed outstanding exploits in the last year. The team underwent some roster changes by acquiring veterans players like TonyK and Nozzy earlier this year. They trumped in the PMPL Fall 2023 and secured second place in the spring season.

TonyK, currently on an exceptional run, will undeniably attract significant attention as a strong contender for the tournament's MVP title.

Roster

Nozzy Ravenclaw TonyK Fluketh Schwepxz Stoned

1) Alpha7 Esports

Alpha7 Esports, a prominent PUBG team from the Americas region, will look to showcase their talent again on the global stage. Following their podium finish in the PMGC 2022, the star studded lineup has been in form. They conquered the PMPL Brazil and PMPL Americas Championship Spring this year.

They will be eager to perform well in the PMWI and continue their successful streak. The unit has already booked their ticket to both stages of the World Invitational.

Roster

Carrilho Revo Mafioso Pedrinho Sena Texa

It will also be interesting to see Faze Clan from Thailand and Bigertron Red Villains from Indonesia compete. Both teams have been active in the PUBG Mobile scene for a considerable period, although they are not performing as expected. Nevertheless, they possess the potential to stage a strong performance.

