Top 5 video games where your choices influence the storyline

While some video games have a constant storyline that remains the same for every player, others allow you to make choices and actions that have a significant impact on how the story unfolds and ends. These video games let you shape your own adventure and create your own consequences, making you feel more invested and engaged in the game world and its characters.

In this article, we will look at the top five video games where your choices influence the storyline. These games offer huge replayability value as you can complete them several times to get different outcomes based on your actions.

Until Dawn and other video games where you can influence the storyline

5) Mass Effect

Gameplay in Mass Effect (Image via Electronic Arts)

Mass Effect is a series of iconic video games that lets you create your own custom character and embark on an epic space adventure. You play as Commander Shepard, a human soldier who leads a team of diverse aliens to stop an ancient threat called the Reapers from wiping out all life in the galaxy.

Mass Effect features a dialogue system that allows you to choose how to respond to other characters and situations. Your choices can affect your reputation, alignment, romance options, and loyalty of your squad members. The game also has multiple endings that depend on your actions throughout the trilogy.

4) The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead is a video game based on the popular TV series of the same name. It follows the story of Lee Everett, a convicted criminal who becomes the guardian of a young girl named Clementine in a zombie-infested world. The game is divided into five episodes, each with its own branching storyline and moral dilemmas.

You have to make tough choices that affect not only your own survival but also the fate of other characters and groups. The Walking Dead is one of the rare video games which adapts to your choices and remembers them throughout the episodes, creating a personalized and emotional story. The game is available on almost all platforms, including Android and iOs.

3) Detroit: Become Human

Detroit: Become Human was released in 2018 and is one of the most ambitious video games ever. The title explores the themes of artificial intelligence, androids, and human rights in a futuristic setting.

You play as three androids with different roles and perspectives in society:

Connor, a police investigator who hunts down deviant androids,

Kara, a domestic helper who escapes from her abusive owner

Markus, a leader of an android revolution.

The game features a complex branching narrative that can change based on choices and actions. You can influence the relationships between characters, the outcome of various situations, and even the fate of humanity.

2) Until Dawn

The Butterfly Effect in action in Until Dawn (Image via Sony)

Until Dawn is a survival-horror video game that puts you in the shoes of eight friends trapped in a remote mountain lodge with a mysterious killer on the loose. The game is heavily influenced by the butterfly effect, where every decision you make can have drastic and unforeseen consequences later on.

You can choose how to interact with other characters, explore different paths, and react to various events and situations. Depending on your choices, some characters may live or die, relationships may change, and secrets may be revealed. Until Dawn has multiple endings and scenarios, making it highly replayable.

1) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Open-world in The Witcher 3 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is the third entry in the iconic video game series. It follows the story of Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter searching for his missing adopted daughter Ciri. The game is set in a vast open world filled with quests, characters, monsters, and secrets.

The Witcher 3 gives you a lot of freedom and the ability to shape your story and experience. You can choose how to approach different situations, whether to help or ignore people in need and how to deal with moral dilemmas and conflicts. Your choices can have major or minor consequences that affect the characters and the ending of the video game.

