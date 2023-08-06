Tower of Fantasy version 3.1 update: New content, first anniversary events, free rewards, and more

The open-world massively multiplayer online role-playing game Tower of Fantasy is celebrating its first anniversary with its upcoming 3.1 version update. Developed by Hotta Studio, this RPG gacha offering is bringing fresh content to celebrate its successful first-year run. This update will offer a new character, map, and side stories. It will also offer the most grand rewards since this title's launch.

Tower of Fantasy's update will be released after the closed server maintenance on August 8 between 04:00 am to 09:00 am UTC +0. Wanderers who've already reached level 6 will receive a server shutdown, client update, and bug fix compensation of 900 dark crystals soon after this patch goes live. This article offers detailed information about the latest update.

All Tower of Fantasy new content in its upcoming version 3.1 update

A new character will debut in Tower of Fantsy's upcoming version 3.1 update. (Image via Hotta Studio)

The following new content will be available after this MMORPG title's 3.1 update is rolled out:

New map

Cloudpeak Manor is a new area that will be accessible after the update. It will be available in Ignisville 2 alongside new Vermilion Statues and one Slaying Pagoda. Once prosperous, Cloudpeak Manor is now where battles against Darkness take place after its decline.

This map will feature new enemies and a world boss, Black Crow Dark Wretch. Also known as Golden Crow, his home was the cloud's peak.

New character

New Character Ming Jing in Tower of Fantasy. (Image via Hotta Studio)

The update introduces a new Tower of Fantasy simulacrum, Ming Jing. He is a mysterious character who arrives at Domain 9 by traversing through space and time in this RPG title. He wields Onyx Tortoise, a weapon capable of simultaneously triggering physical and flame resonance.

Additionally, Ming Jing can perform a robust execution as well as transform the weapon's primary slot damage to area damage.

New side-mission stories

Tower of Fantasy Wanderers will be able to play two new side-mission stories: Jade Pavillion Fair and Midsummer Merriment.

The former is like a fun-filled event for all wanderers at the Cloudpeak Manor. It will offer many side missions that provide various rewards in this open-world title. Midsummer Merriment, on the other hand, revolves around Ming Jing. Wanderers have the opportunity to start the lamp of wishes with him. This task is triggered after obtaining Ming Jing.

In addition to these new features, a new boss called Black Jade Warrior will confront Wanderers in a limited-time raid. It will have a Heroic Difficulty and unlocks at 60. Winning this raid will reward various items.

The Frontier Clash will receive a new Evolution mode. Additionally, the update will make this co-op PvE mode seasonal and feature a boss in each stage. Defeating each of these foes will yield various rewards. Wanderers can also obtain two new parts, Armguards and Legguards, in Equipment Augmentation to use during hack-and-slash combat.

First anniversary events in Tower of Fantasy

Starchaser Championship event in Tower of Fantasy. (Image via Hotta Studio)

The Jade Pavilion Game Fest event in this free-to-play title will include several sub-events starting on different dates and concluding on September 4, 2023, at 9:00 pm UTC +0. Wanderers will receive tokens from each of those pieces of content, and they can be redeemed for various items in the store. Here is the list of sub-events featured by this title's Jade Pavilion Game Fest:

Black Jade Warrior: It will start on August 8, 2023, and requires completing specific missions in Overlooking Cloudpeak to earn tokens.

It will start on August 8, 2023, and requires completing specific missions in Overlooking Cloudpeak to earn tokens. Starchaser Championship: This event pits four players in a race against each other who are assigned to their respective lanes, containing traps placed at random. Participants will have to pay 800 copper blooms to enter the race. They will receive rewards according to their ranks. This event will start on August 8, 2023.

This event pits four players in a race against each other who are assigned to their respective lanes, containing traps placed at random. Participants will have to pay 800 copper blooms to enter the race. They will receive rewards according to their ranks. This event will start on August 8, 2023. Jade Pavilion Path: Players will be able to play this event from August 11, 2023, between 12:00 pm to 10:00 pm every day. It features a boat parade, where each boat lasts for 30 minutes containing mystery boxes. One can open a box that grants one to two Old Friend Shards. Collecting 150 shards unlocks the Old Friend avatar, Full Moon Reunion avatar frame, and Bright Evening Lights chat bubble.

Players will be able to play this event from August 11, 2023, between 12:00 pm to 10:00 pm every day. It features a boat parade, where each boat lasts for 30 minutes containing mystery boxes. One can open a box that grants one to two Old Friend Shards. Collecting 150 shards unlocks the Old Friend avatar, Full Moon Reunion avatar frame, and Bright Evening Lights chat bubble. Foreign Luminaries: Shelly will request one to complete a mission that requires taking a photo with particular wanderers and earning rewards. The Foreign Luminaries will start on August 11, 2023, in Tower of Fantasy.

Shelly will request one to complete a mission that requires taking a photo with particular wanderers and earning rewards. The Foreign Luminaries will start on August 11, 2023, in Tower of Fantasy. Bomber Arena: In the Bomber Arena event, four Wanderers will compete with each other. The participants will have Lava Bombs and explosive barrels to destroy their opponent's platform. The last man standing will win the match. This competitive event starts on August 14, 2023.

In the Bomber Arena event, four Wanderers will compete with each other. The participants will have Lava Bombs and explosive barrels to destroy their opponent's platform. The last man standing will win the match. This competitive event starts on August 14, 2023. Stealth Shadows: Players can choose to take the role of a Lurker, whose objective is to eliminate all Hunters before they reach their destination. On the other hand, Hunters must reach their goal by disguising themselves. Stealth Shadows will begin on August 17, 2023.

A seven-day log-in event will also start after the Tower of Fantasy's update, which offers Red Nucleus every day as a reward.

Midsummer Merriment event

Midsummer Merriment event in Tower of Fantasy. (Image via Hotta Studio)

Tower of Fantasy's Midsummer Merriment event will also start on August 8 and includes two sub-events as follows:

Overlooking Cloudpeak exploration event: Wanderers can obtain mission points by exploring the map and clearing the missions. Players exchange the points for rewards, including Dark Crystal, Field Energy, Augment Module, and more.

Wanderers can obtain mission points by exploring the map and clearing the missions. Players exchange the points for rewards, including Dark Crystal, Field Energy, Augment Module, and more. Challenger's Tasklist: The event page unlocks for players who reached level 35 and above. One can redeem mission points on this page for items including Dark Crystal, Special vouchers, and more.

Tower of Fantasy anniversary rewards

Jade Pavilion Fair in Tower of Fantasy. (Image via Hotta Studio)

Players logging in to Tower of Fantasy once the update goes live will receive up to 40 free draws on Ming Jing's weapon and Matrix, 20 Gift Boxes, and 10 Gachapon Coins. These freebies are part of several events. Here is the list:

Jade Pavillion Gift: 10 Red Nucleus: Zeke and Special Vouchers: Zeke

10 Red Nucleus: Zeke and Special Vouchers: Zeke Echoing Gift: Five Pure White and Crimson Gachapon Coins

Five Pure White and Crimson Gachapon Coins Wheel of Light Gift: 20 Wheel of Light Giftbox

Additionally, five Anniversary Gift events will start on August 11, 14, 17, 20, and 23 in Tower of Fantasy. The event rewards SSR Samir Matrices, Smart Servant - Flame Sparrow, Jetpack, and more.

A Rookie Supply pack that provides a choice between purchasing a Woofie Mask or Hanging Silk will be available in the Tower of Fantasy store in its 3.1 update. Players will also be able to buy the Adventure pack containing SSR weapon box III, Gold Nucleus, Weapon Battery IV, and Elemental Ore Shard Box.

Purchasing Tanium for the first time during the anniversary celebrations will yield the Dark Crystal as a bonus.