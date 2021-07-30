Twitch streamer Asmongold explains, after xQc's jibes, how viewers harassing store employees made him quit IRL streaming

During a recent livestream, Zack “Asmongold” claimed that he has stopped hosting “IRL” streams in public because some of his viewers were “harassing” the employees of a Wendy’s restaurant that he visited.

Asmongold’s comments come in the wake of the drama surrounding Natalia “Alinity” Mogollon’s comments aimed at a Shake Shack waiter who could not understand South Korean streamer HAchubby’s hamburger order. Alinity had called the waiter “racist” for getting annoyed with HAchubby instead of being patient.

Asmongold, who has in recent weeks encouraged Twitch to ban “gambling streams” hosted by creators such as Felix “xQc” Lengyel and Tyler “Trainwrecks” Niknam, was seemingly called out by the former on Twitter. xQc seemed to suggest that Asmongold was not speaking out against the likes of Alinity and Matthew “Mizkif” Rinaudo because of the two being his friends or overall “liked” streamers.

CRAZY HOW EVERY STREAMER FIGHTS FOR TWITCH TO HAVE MORE CONSISTENCY BUT WHEN A FRIEND OR A "LIKED STREAMER" IS IN HOT WATER THEY GO REAL QUIET. NICE CONSISTENCY, BRO 👍 — xQc (@xQc) July 28, 2021

xQc might be one of the most popular streamers on Twitch, but he is not the most “well-liked” and is often said to have a toxic community. Mizkif was also present during the incident with Alinity and HAchubby, and was seen trolling and smiling as the waiter struggled to understand HAchubby. Regardless, after xQc’s probable jibe, Asmongold has stuck to his neutral position and instead blamed a part of his community for being forced to stop hosting IRL streams.

Asmongold claims he has stopped hosting IRL streams because some of his viewers harassed store employees

Previously, Asmongold regularly hosted “IRL” livestreams under the “Just chatting” category on Twitch. Both Alinity and Mizkif came under close scrutiny for their antics at the Shake Shack restaurant. Asmongold has also recently been featured in streams alongside Alinity and Mizkif, and is one of the founding members of the One True King gaming organization along with the latter.

Due to his comments against gambling streams, xQc seemed to encourage Asmongold to comment on the incident involving Alinity and Mizkif as well.

However, instead of responding to xQc, Asmongold revealed why he himself has stopped hosting IRL streams. The streamer claimed that some of his viewers had previously harassed the employees of Wendy’s restaurant, which he visited during a Twitch broadcast:

“The reason why I don’t do IRL streams anymore, and the reason why I don’t like doing them is because last time I did an IRL stream it was at Wendy’s and I showed the number of the store on my frame and my viewers kept spamming and they kept calling the store and posting the address of the store over and over. To know me being there caused those people to be harassed made me that uncomfortable that I never wanted to do another one. I don’t want my presence to make their day extremely unpleasant. I think that’s what it would do.”

Hence, despite being encouraged by xQc, Asmongold held his silence on the matter and instead shed light on another past incident. As can be seen in the video, Asmongold called Twitch chats a “liability”, and said that he feels embarrassed when such incidents happen:

“These are just people who want to do something funny on stream. They don’t even understand the context of it being bad. They just think that it’s funny and these people are working so it’s not a big deal. Obviously it’s very immature to do this, it’s very bad to do this. I try to be as respectful as I possibly can whenever I go somewhere and I’m live streaming. Obviously there are times where I do fall short, and that’s on me because that’s my actions. However, I do my best to avoid having that happen as often as possible.”

Needless to say, Asmongold is highly unlikely to host an IRL livestream anytime soon.

