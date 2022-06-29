Twitch streamer gets phone stolen during IRL stream, fans unconvinced its legit

A Twitch streamer with the username chaikinna was met with tragedy while on a beach during a recent IRL stream. Shortly after streaming on the beach, the Twitch streamer was left in disbelief as someone stole her phone and ran off, cutting the feed for her stream. She recently ended up streaming again, but fans aren’t entirely convinced of the incident's authenticity.

(Clip begins at 33:47)

It’s not uncommon to see a Twitch streamer being harassed, whether IRL or on the internet. Swatting, death threats, attacks, these sorts of things do happen to streamers. Chaikinna is a Twitch streamer and influencer on TikTok and was hosting an IRL stream on a beach in Russia. Out of nowhere, the stream changes, and the camera becomes incredibly erratic.

This is due to a stranger running up to the Twitch streamer and stealing her phone. The thief struggled, took the phone, and then slowly jogged down the beach with the phone still on for several seconds.

For this reason, quite a few people on LivestreamFails Reddit, where the clip was posted, feel like it’s not entirely authentic. People are suspicious and amused by the clip, citing the slow escape of the thief and that it happened mid-stream as reasons for it to be planned, to get more eyes on the stream.

Admittedly, it did increase the streamer’s following on the platform from 2k to 6k, so there was an increase in viewers. Meanwhile, the clip of the theft has over 100k views. According to one user on Reddit, the streamer was still able to communicate via TikTok and Telegram, and she was unharmed.

Was it real or staged, though? That’s a topic of debate on Reddit about this particular Twitch clip. Several people discussed the very slow getaway by the thief, who jogged away in flip-flops.

Though chaikinna isn’t new on other platforms, she’s relatively new when it comes to Twitch streaming, who, at the time, had less than 2k followers. One thing Redditors looked at was that she conveniently had a very catchy, eye-catching moment that put eyes on her stream in the theft. The streamer now has 6k+ followers, so she has seen growth.

Another user pointed out that the person who posted the clip itself doesn’t typically go to LSF’s subreddit, making it a bit more suspicious.

Not everyone was suspicious, though. At least one Redditor disagreed with people who thought it was a scam. Another user pointed out that she has a huge TikTok following, so it’s not like she’s new to content creation. They even had to admit the thief's slow jog was a bit suspicious, though.

However, one comment talked about leaked photos being popular and common when it comes to female Russian streamers, so the whole incident could have been a legit theft. It’s something that apparently goes on pretty frequently on Russian social media. Another person said that tech prices have soared in Russia, so it’s not a shock to see this theft.

This could still very much be a real theft, despite many thinking it was done as a promotion for the stream. With that in mind, IRL streamers should always take plenty of precautions when running a stream out in public because moments like this show just how easy it is to snatch someone’s phone or camera and take off with it.

