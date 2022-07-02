"Is it wrong to hate a certain race?”- Twitch streamer gets taken out of context during a Fall Guys race

While taking part in the Fall Guys Twitch Rivals tournament, Twitch streamer Jack “WorkTheSpace” accidentally gave a turn of phrase that, out of context, would be incredibly offensive. While it was clear that the streamer only meant to refer to the actual game, it was still a very comical moment for him and his friends.

“Is it wrong to hate a certain race?”

Twitch streamer’s Fall Guys statement gets comically taken out of context

(Clip begins at 1:17:58)

While taking part in the Twitch Rivals Fall Guys tournament alongside superstars such as TSM Myth and AEW’s Colt Cabana, the Twitch streamer WorkTheSpace had an unfortunate moment clipped. While on comms with Team Zealand's Zealand, Clayts, and DoctorBenjy, WorkTheSpace blurted out something that, out of context, would be awful.

“Is it wrong to hate a certain race? Because that first one was horrible.”

For context, he was clearly talking about the first race they were taking part in during the Twitch Rivals event, but others in his chat started laughing, with one admitting they had no idea where the statement was going at first. After a moment, the Twitch streamer looked shocked at what he said. He said:

“Oh God, I realized what I just said! Okay, Uh, the first level challenge, the race, oh God!”

He was so embarrassed that he got up from his chair and walked away, with viewers in his chat calling him innocent. They didn’t even realize at first that he had said something that could be taken so poorly out of context.

His friends, however, were dying of laughter, with his chat having a mixed opinion. Some thought it was funny, while others found it incredibly awkward. However, his friends loved it, with some calling it the “moment of the stream.”

“It’s been lovely knowing you, chat!”

He went on to joke at the end of that particular round when he returned to his seat. While out of context, it could be taken poorly, it was clear that was not what the streamer had in mind.

Reddit reacts to the out-of-context streamer clip

One Redditor was reminded of an infamous out-of-context clip from the Formula 1 scene, where someone was asked if they could eliminate a race within the year, which one would it be. It was made funnier by some, because Reddit titles cannot be edited.

This is not the first time Jack has said something hilarious out of context, according to one Redditor, but they loved it anyway. It never fails to entertain when he says something that sounds very bad but isn’t.

Someone in the thread didn’t quite understand what the streamer was saying, so they asked for clarification, and someone clarified by typing what the streamer said.

One comment in the thread blamed this whole situation on the Twitch streamer spending so much time playing Football Manager, while another loved seeing TSM Myth failing at Fall Guys in the background while this was going down.

The streamer didn’t intend to say anything that could be construed as offensive, and it’s highly unlikely that anything will come of it other than a few laughs. At the very least, the rest of Team Zealand found it hilarious while they were all in comms together in the tournament.

