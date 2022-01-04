Twitch streamer GsxrClyde under heavy fire after clip of him pushing his dog into mini-fridge goes viral

Twitch streamer GsxrClyde is facing criticism for his recent actions with his dog.

The streamer was found pushing his dog on camera, who ended up slamming into the mini-fridge behind him, worrying many about the general attitude he held towards the pet.

GsxrClyde addressed the backlash during a recent livestream, citing "snowflakes" as the ones upset over the clip.

GsxrClyde tells his dog it's "pissing (me) off" after it slams into mini-fridge

GsxrClyde is a Destiny 2 Twitch streamer who joined the platform on February 1, 2016.

The clip in question was taken from a "Best of Clyde 2021" highlight video uploaded on his YouTube channel. According to the description, the video is edited by his editor, Weeto.

The Twitter user above uploaded the clip onto their account, captioning it "clydeSMASH", referencing the various "SMASH" emotes on Twitch.

Boris The Bullet Dodger @WavelIy if you want the clip with sound 👍 if you want the clip with sound 👍 https://t.co/22aip7wZLb

The same user re-uploaded the clip with sound, which provided more weight to the situation.

GsxrClyde's dog can be seen attempting to sniff the collar that he was holding at the time. Clyde shoves the dog away with significant force, leading it to fly backward into the mini-fridge behind the streamer's chair.

A few objects can be seen falling from the top of the mini-fridge, and GsxrClyde then looks at his dog and says:

"You're pissing me off. Jesus Christ. Stupid f**k."

The clip, which spread to the Livestream Fail subreddit, was not well-received by an overwhelming majority.

GsxrClyde addresses situation, says "no one" cared until now

What added to the initial wave of criticism GsxrClyde faced was when he went on-stream to address the entire problem.

GsxrClyde began to imply that many were upset only after it was highlighted in the 2021 reel, leading to people "witch-hunting" him:

"The problem is that why people are mad about it is because it was in a video that was a highlight of 2021. So people are like, 'Damn, he put this in a highlight video'. It's my fault. I didn't look at the video. It's not Weedo's fault. It's not the editor's fault. It's no one's fault. You know what I'm saying? So it's my fault. But that clip has been on Twitch. When it happened, no one said a damn word, no one clipped it and threw it on Twitter."

He brought up how his viewers had allegedly not pointed out that it may have been wrong to use that much force on his dog. If they had, GsxrClyde supposedly would have taken the situation more seriously.

"You understand that there's people in chat right now that, like, just hang out and chat. If they thought I was wrong, they would've clipped it, and they would've put it exactly on Twitter right away. You know? That's what would've happened. When it happened, I would totally understand this on a different level. But it just didn't, it just sat there, and people just witch-hunted it."

In another clip from the same stream, GsxrClyde claimed that people were weaponizing the clip against him to "hate on" his "success".

"It's something to f**k with you because they hate on your success. It's such a joke, dude. Like, dude. Not giving them too much energy. You got to understand, that, like, you have to understand, like, I'm a f**king man in this world, like, you don't just sit here and let people run their mouth about you. You know what I'm saying? You just don't. I'm not built that way."

GsxrClyde continued to rant, attributing the outrage behind the clip to "snowflakes".

"That's how people are, they hide behind their computer screens, and they talk like little b***ches, and they sit here and think that it's all good and it's all fun and games, and they could do whatever they want. The world doesn't work like that, you know. The snowflakes, it's just, it's so bad now. Like I get it. I get it, okay, I get it. If people want to get mad about the clip? I'm sorry, okay? I'm sorry if you want to get mad about it, okay? I get it, okay? You could think that it was rough. If, literally, if this fridge wasn't here? He would've been fine. He would've stopped right there."

After users of Livestream Fail were made known of GsxrClyde's address, many commented that he seemed to attribute everything to "cancel culture" rather than address his actions.

Compilation of comments from r/LivestreamFail post on GsxrClyde

GsxrClyde continues to assert that he was not in the wrong. Twitch staff has also not commented on the situation.

Many netizens have also compared this instance to Alinity's actions, which she has since apologized for on multiple occasions.

Also Read Article Continues below

Considering GsxrClyde's stand, it looks like this issue may drag on a little longer.

Edited by Ravi Iyer