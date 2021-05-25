Top 5 best Minecraft Twitch Stream Clips of May 2021

As this month draws to a close, here's a look at the best Minecraft Twitch Stream clips that have come out In May 2021.

"Clips" are just a few seconds of a stream. Generally, streams don't go on for longer than two and a half hours, but they can, in theory, go on for as long as forty-eight hours. Clips act as individual highlight reels for specific streamers. They're very quick and entertaining.

Disclaimer: This is an article that reflects the author's views. It's up to the reader to decide which streamers they prefer, and which clips would be on their own, personal, highlight reel for the month.

Best Minecraft Twitch Stream Clips of May 2021

5) "Oh no"

Nick "Sapnap" went live to broadcast his own version of the challenge that has streamers getting shocked each time they take damage in Minecraft. This was something Clay "Dream," and George "GeorgeNotFound" Davidson had previously done together for a video.

After getting his cardboard cut-out of Dream off-camera, someone in his voice chat impersonates Dream's voice, saying "I hope you get shocked."

Sapnap proceeds to taunt the cardboard cut-out before giving him a few solid punches to the face, as seen in the clip here.

He ends up putting a serious dent in the cardboard cut-out's face, which he kisses to heal. The kindness doesn't last long before Sapnap rips the cardboard cut-out's head clean off before attempting to take a bite. Sapnap sure shows his affection in weird ways.

4) "CAPTAIN PU- WHAT"

Tommy "TommyInnit" Simons was back at it once again with his adored streams on the Dream Survival-Multiplayer Minecraft Server ("SMP"). In this voice chat, he's accompanied by Jack "JackManifoldTV" Manifold and Caroline "Captain Puffy."

After stealing Jack's netherite boots, he climbs up and away from the scene of the crime. On the way, he turns to Captain Puffy. The clip begins with him trying to show her his newly acquired bow ("gun"). He does this with the sentiment:

"Hey look at my new gun, Captain Pussy!"

Tommy's known for being a teenager with a sailor's mouth, so this slip in words is no surprise. He apologizes profusely after realizing what he's said, only making the Minecraft clip so much funnier.

3) "Why are you British? Die."

TommyInnit nearly ends another lore stream with no more quips or jokes. Amidst the overwhelming amount of goodbye messages as he signs off the stream, there's a single, astray, message that reads:

"Why are you British?"

Tommy reads the message aloud and responds quickly with, "die." It was an overwhelmingly "Tommy" moment that had viewers clipping the end of the stream left and right. Readers can watch the original Minecraft clip here.

2) DIAMONDS

Floris "Fundy" went live on the Origin Minecraft Survival-Multiplayer ("SMP") to go spelunking for diamonds. While he's navigating a massive cave system, there's a moment where he walks clean past a diamond ore block and doesn't notice.

There are cries from the chat and donation messages, as hundreds of viewers attempt to guide him back to the location where the diamonds were. It proved far more difficult than anticipated, due to the sheer size of the double ravine and massive cave system he was navigating.

The original clip is just a small fraction of the context.

1) "xQc Rolls Anti-Vaxxers"

While the other clips on this Minecraft list have made it to the top for humor reasons, this clip made it because it has a more serious message. One that is currently affecting the entire population, worldwide.

After a donated message read "not like this politics," over and over again, Felix "xQc" Lengyel took his attention off Minecraft, and he went into the fact that science, and politics are unrelated:

"It's not politics! The only people that say this is politics are people that are too stupid to listen to science. Because then they'll blame the right wing, left wing, upper wing, central plateau, fucking... whatever figure. They'll blame Alex Jones, or Joe Rogan. They'll blame Bill Gates, fucking thing... oh my god. "I don't believe in science! Now it's politics!" No, you're fucking stupid. You're braindead."

This issue is especially pressing considering there is an active group of people violently against the coronavirus vaccine, dubbed "anti-vaxxers."

xQc clearly had an incredibly passionate take on the topic, and his views stated in the clip are supported by over forty thousand other viewers.

Kindly help Sportskeeda's Minecraft section improve. Take a 30sec survey, now!