CaptainPuffy's Minecraft skin, texture pack, character, real name and more

Many members of the Minecraft community are familiar with the famous dream team member, CaptainPuffy. CaptainPuffy is a Twitch streamer and YouTuber who recently joined the dream SMP team on November 16th, 2020.

The Dream SMP Team is a whitelisted team of Minecraft players who play on the Dream Team server. This server is a private multiplayer server in which all the players create an improbable plot, server story and history. The Dream Team is where CaptainPuffy gained most of her online fame.

But enough about the dream team. Many players are interested in CaptainPuffy's skins, texture packs, and individual lore. Here is everything players need to know about famous Minecraft player, CaptainPuffy.

Who is CaptainPuffy?

CaptainPuffy's face reveal (Image via dreshare)

CaptainPuffy's real name is Caroline, and online, she often goes by Cara. CaptainPuffy was born on September 18th, 1998, which makes her astrological sign a Virgo. She's currently 22-years-old.

CaptainPuffy had always been a passionate gamer and became famous through her Twitch streaming career. Her fame didn't stop there, as her YouTube and Twitter account both took off shortly after her Twitch gained traction.

CaptainPuffy's Minecraft Skin

CaptainPuffy has many different Minecraft skins that players can buy. The classic CaptainPuffy skin includes long hair, which drapes over the left shoulder, a captain's coat with yellow shoulder pads, and sunglasses.

This classic CaptainPuffy skin is available in colors blue, green, pink, orange, yellow, and purple. But the skin options don't stop there. CaptainPuffy offers many other custom skins beside her captain suits. There's also the rainbow-themed sheep skin which CaptainPuffy is famous for using. The rainbow skin comes in many different variations, including Dora and corruption-themed ones.

Many of CaptainPuffy's skins are closely tied to her Minecraft lore in the Dream SMP world. When she is in certain parts of the map, such as Snowchester, she will wear different skins to represent the different locations.

There are several different CaptainPuffy skins to choose from. These skins are available at minecraftskins.com for download and viewing.

CaptainPuffy's Minecraft texture pack

Vanilla Tweaks texture pack (Image via minecraftmods)

Many players who watch CaptainPuffy's streams and videos wonder what texture pack she uses. The texture pack CaptainPuffy uses is called Vanilla Tweaks. This texture pack acts as the name sounds, and is similar to vanilla Minecraft, with some slight adjustments to make the terrain more interesting.

Vanilla Tweaks is an interesting texture pack, as it lets players pick and choose which portions of the pack they'd like to add to their world. Most texture packs will only allow players to download and use the entire pack as a whole, but if a player only wants one small feature, Vanilla Tweaks will allow them to download and use that feature without any extras.

Players can download the Vanilla Tweaks texture pack on VanillaTweaks.net.

CaptainPuffy's Minecraft character

CaptainPuffy's Minecraft character is instrumental to the Minecraft lore of the Dream SMP Team. She was the leader of the loose resistance against the Eggpire and holds a position as one of Eret's Knights.

CaptainPuffy, or Puffy as she's known on the famous Dream Team SMP server, plays an instrumental role in the server's lore and plot. Her character, while new, has quickly become one of the leaders of the resistance against the Eggpire.

There are many different factions, groups, and empires on the Dream Team server, too many to cover in only one article. Puffy also has a house in the faction of Snowchester. Each faction has its own leaders, followers, and flag. These factions fight against each other in the fictional world of Dream Team SMP.

CaptainPuffy Minecraft trivia

Dream Team SMP map (Image via dream team.fandom)

CaptainPuffy is considered to be one of the kindest players on the Dream Team SMP. She has gone out of her way to be kind to everyone on the server regardless of where they stand. She also spends much of her time rebuilding the natural look of the Dream Team server and refers to herself as a janitor since she spends so much of her time cleaning and rebuilding.

CaptainPuffy also has an often unseen, chaotic side, as she is known for her massive pranks. These pranks never go too far, and usually only involve minor destruction and chaos towards her friends on the server.

Besides pranking and rebuilding, CaptainPuffy acts as just that - a captain. She has been leading the resistance against the eggpire but regrets not doing it sooner. Puffy was caught in a predicate when her friends turned out to be some of the biggest antagonists on the server. Now Puffy leads the resistance with full force against the eggpire.

There's much more Minecraft Dream Team lore to explore, and players should watch CaptainPuffy on Twitch and YouTube to better understand the niche world of the dream team's adventures.

