Fundy's Minecraft skin, mods, real name, seed, and more

Floris "Fundy" Damen is known in the Minecraft, YouTube, and Twitch communities for developing entertaining and challenging mods. He is also a member of Dream SMP and plays an important role in its lore.

Many Minecraft gamers use mods to experience new features and difficulties in the original vanilla version. YouTuber Fundy created Minecraft mods that tweaked and altered game settings to add new game modes.

Who is Fundy?

Fundy, a Minecraft YouTuber and Twitch streamer (Image via Instagram/FundyLive)

Floris "Fundy" Damen is a Minecraft YouTuber and Twitch streamer from the Netherlands. He started his YouTube career with a Minecraft mod video titled "So Baby Yoda is in Minecraft now..."

Since then, Fundy kept growing rapidly and amassed over three million subscribers on YouTube, whereas on Twitch, he boasts over 1.7 million followers. In his streams, fans can catch him playing Minecraft mods and spending time with his friends on Dream SMP.

Fundy's role on Dream SMP

Fundy on the right (Image via stargazerkittycat on DeviantArt)

Dream SMP isn't just like any other SMP. It has a massive storyline and lore that showcases many characters. Every player on Dream SMP has a character role and story, making the content far more entertaining than a regular multiplayer server.

On Dream SMP, Fundy is the son of L'Manberg's former president, Wilbur Soot. He was also the former Secretary of State for L'Manberg. Throughout the history of Dream SMP, Fundy has played an important role. He has fought many battles and helped in triggering wars among players on the server.

Fundy is also a part of the Dreamon Hunters, a group of demon hunters consisting of Fundy, Tubbo, and Sapnap. Together, they exorcized Dream after declaring him a "Dreamon."

What skin does Fundy use?

Fundy Flying (Image via Pinterest)

Fundy uses the skin of a fox with a long black trench coat. Some fans may not know that the trenchcoat is inspired by Jotaro Kujo, an anime character from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure.

In the long history of Dream SMP, Fundy has used many skins depending on the event's theme. During the L'Manberg War, many participants, including Fundy, wore soldier outfits to build an atmosphere of battle. Fundy also has a unique skin for when he is with Dreamon Hunters.

Fundy's Minecraft seed

Fundy mainly showcases his custom mods on his YouTube channel. He doesn't have a survival series on his channel. However, Fundy plays on the most popular Minecraft server, Dream SMP.

Players can use the Dream SMP seed to generate the same world in Minecraft. The seed for Dream SMP is 5826025064014972987. This seed will not work on Bedrock Edition.

Fundy's Mods

Fundy is famous for his Minecraft mods and challenges. He has over a million views on his altered difficulty mods. Interested players can find the download link for these mods in the video description. Check out Fundy's YouTube channel, Twitch, and more: