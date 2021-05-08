5 best Minecraft texture packs for building

Texture packs in Minecraft are things that players can purchase in the in-game store that change the texture and graphics of blocks. Players can get texture packs just to make their world look cooler, or to enhance their playing experience.

Texture packs can be purchased from the Minecraft marketplace, and players can browse through them to decide which ones they like best. Texture packs can completely transform Minecraft blocks into whatever style the player would rather have.

Players can even buy texture packs that resemble their favorite TV shows. For example, for all the Adventure Time lovers, there is a texture pack for that! Players can also purchase texture packs for Star Wars and Toy Story as well.

Texture packs can be downloaded on the Java edition of Minecraft as well. Players can download texture packs to their PC and apply them by navigating to the folder that stores texture packs and running the pack.

In this article, players will be informed on the five best Minecraft texture packs for building.

Top 5 Minecraft texture packs for building

JoliCraft

(Image via Minecraft Resource Pack)

This texture pack extremely enhances the world look in Minecraft. This pack will turn the simple Minecraft world into something that looks like the real world.

Everything will look real, and when players build structures, it will look more realistic. This is a good pack for building because players can experiment with the new look, and build modern buildings to make a city.

JohnSmith

(Image via Minecraft Texture Pack)

This texture pack makes everything that is built in Minecraft look much more detailed. Players will be able to build blocks, and they will look like they came out of the real world.

Players may notice that blocks have more of a realistic look. Mobs will look even more realistic with this texture and everything except trees will be enhanced in a visual aspect.

Isabella

(Image via Minecraft Texture packs)

The Isabella texture pack causes Minecraft blocks to have a polishing touch to them. Everything is pretty smooth, and the world type will be pretty flat which is really good for building on.

The Isabella pack enhances the colors of the player's world, making their builds visually appealing. The wood and stone look much smoother and more detailed in this pack.

Misa’s Realistic Texture Pack

(Image via Minecraft6)

As inferred from the name, this texture pack causes everything in the world to look more realistic. The dirt blocks will be smooth, thus making it easier for players to build on.

Players will be able to build realistic looking houses and cities in this pack. Everything that is built will look unfiltered and the lighting will be enhanced as well. Players can build empires with how smooth the elevation is!

DePixel

(Image via PlanetMinecraft)

Everything in this texture pack will make the Minecraft world look much more realistic than normal. This pack causes blocks, villagers, and mobs to all have a more modern look.

The ground will be a little blockier, which will allow the player to build on smoother ground.

Also Read: 5 best Minecraft Java seeds for coral reefs