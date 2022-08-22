"What the f**k is this?" - Twitch streamer Quin69 slams Diablo 4 Season Pass

Since it was first announced at BlizzCon in 2019, Diablo 4 has undoubtedly spent a lot of time under hot water for one reason or the other. During a recent livestream, Quin69 lambasted Blizzard's poor handling of the game's season pass.

As per the Twitch streamer, the language used in Diablo 4's latest quarterly development update isn't something he was waiting for. Making a sarcastic comment, Quin69 mercilessly mocked the title for its 60-dollar purchase price.

Reacting to the massive development update released on August 18, 2022, the online star exclaimed:

"What the f**k is this, dude?"

Quin69 brutally mocks massive Diablo 4 development update

(Timestamp 28:24)

Over the past couple of years, Blizzard has under scrutiny, with Diablo Immortal the latest disaster for the company due to its pay-to-win monetization. It got lots of critical reviews from players worldwide, with some high-profile streamers slamming the company for its poor handling of the title.

Quin69 even proved his point by spending ten grand on the game's monetization system in loot grind, only to still not get what he was initially looking for.

However, with Diablo 4 on the horizon, things might change. The 60-dollar tag on the title has proven to be quite beneficial for the game compared to Diablo Immortal's infamous free-to-play business model, which most gamers out there have criticized.

However, Quin69 is still not convinced about it. Reading out the first few lines of the Quarterly Update Season Pass Description, the Twitch streamer seemed extremely disappointed with Blizzard as it wasn't something giving him a lot of faith in the organization's future.

"Oh god, it makes me the poor c**t who is just like trying to like justify like you're gonna buy the game then we are gonna sell you seasonal passes, and then also, we're gonna sell you s**t and shop and every time we release an expansion you gonna have to buy that too, okay."

Continuing his train of thought, the internet sensation added (Timestamp 34:59):

"Free just by playing? What It's a f**king computer game that I f*cking bought. What the f*ck are you even talking about? Are you telling me I can play the game that I purchased?"

As per the update, the new title will feature in the cosmetic shop alongside the Battle Pass rewards. Although it's a little unclear what the rewards will be, given Blizzard's approach toward the upcoming title, these rewards should mostly be cosmetics.

While this is a huge relief for all Diablo franchise fans, Quin's sarcastic comments majorly point toward a section of the gaming community that has accepted the practice of asking for a massive amount of money from its players.

Social media reacts to Diablo 4 development update

As expected, after the disastrous Diablo Immortal, players have a lot of faith and hope in Diablo 4. Judging by the comments, most viewers seemed confused about the development update and even criticized the features like Battle Passes and cosmetics.

Here's what fans had to say:

Diablo 4 is expected to drop sometime in the first half of 2023.

