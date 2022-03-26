Twitter goes berserk as Genshin Impact fans wish Kamisato Ayato a happy birthday

March 26 is Kamisato Ayato's official birthday, and, in usual fashion, the Genshin Impact Twitter community reacts appropriately. It might not be March 26 everywhere in the world right now, but many eager Travelers are still excited to share their fanart and tweets about him.

Kamisato Ayato will make his playable debut on March 30, 2022, in Genshin Impact 2.6. Many Travelers have been eagerly awaiting his debut for several months now and have been saving their Primogems just for him.

His reveal tweet is also the second-most liked tweet for the official Genshin Impact Twitter account, only behind Yae Miko.

Genshin Impact fans on Twitter react with happy birthday messages to Kamisato Ayato

The most popular tweet on this topic is a simple prayer circle. Unfortunately for players, there is no birthday art or letter (as of right now). The official Genshin Impact Twitter account can always post some art later, but players will likely have to wait nearly a year to get Kamisato Ayato's first birthday letter.

‏ً @soovni hoyoverse gonna let us wait for a whole year to receive ayato birthday mail hoyoverse gonna let us wait for a whole year to receive ayato birthday mail😝😝😝 https://t.co/lwUJtbq39a

The letters are filler, but they're still something that part of the community enjoys reading. They can help show a different side of a character that the player might not usually see, and they can be heartwarming for people who care about the character.

Best of all, these letters come with free items (usually the character's special recipe and some Ascension Materials). Due to Kamisato Ayato not having a letter this year, Travelers will have to wait until March 26, 2023, to get one from him.

Aside from this, a sizable portion of the Genshin Impact community on Twitter has decided to post various fanarts (some of which are OCs).

happy birthday mr. kamisato #ayato thank you for the bouquet of camelli- boba milk tea!?happy birthday mr. kamisato thank you for the bouquet of camelli- boba milk tea!?happy birthday mr. kamisato 😳#ayato https://t.co/bk46qYSIWi

These two fanarts showcase two different art styles that the community liked a fair amount. They both feature Kamisato Ayato albeit in different situations. The first one features him holding some flowers, with a chibi Thoma and Ayaka celebrating, while the second one is more of a simple portrait.

The second tweet also has a textless version in the replies, should a player want one without it. Other than that, they're a duo of many examples where Travelers draw him in various circumstances.

Teyvat has its own laws. Here is a special bubble tea for you.

#神里綾人生誕祭2022

#GenshinImpact #原神 #KamisatoAyato Happy birthday AyatoTeyvat has its own laws. Here is a special bubble tea for you. Happy birthday AyatoTeyvat has its own laws. Here is a special bubble tea for you.#神里綾人生誕祭2022#GenshinImpact #原神 #KamisatoAyato https://t.co/8oEoeyfZBw

Unsurprisingly, many fanarts depict him with boba tea. He does canonly have one in his idle animation, and the randomness of it has made it a popular part of his character. These fanarts also usually depict him drinking the same one he has in his idle animation, although the art styles vary.

It's also worth noting that many of these tweets use the same hashtags, which consist of:

Hence, Travelers can find more of them on Twitter using those hashtags.

Check the reply tweet for the 4k video link and credits ^^

NO REPOSTING EDITS TO TIKTOK

#Ayato #Thoma #トマ人 #genshinimpact HAPPY BIRTHDAY AYATO! I made a short animation of Thoma saying his birthday voiceline to AyatoCheck the reply tweet for the 4k video link and credits ^^NO REPOSTING EDITS TO TIKTOK #Thoma to #原神 HAPPY BIRTHDAY AYATO! I made a short animation of Thoma saying his birthday voiceline to Ayato 🍅♥️ Check the reply tweet for the 4k video link and credits ^^NO REPOSTING EDITS TO TIKTOK#Ayato #Thoma #Thomato #原神 #トマ人 #genshinimpact https://t.co/xJ4DiIIYcS

Some talented animators also bothered to make a small scene to celebrate Kamisato Ayato's birthday in Genshin Impact. It's short but features some familiar faces, such as Thoma, Ayaka, Itto, Paimon, and the Traveler.

Some fanarts also act as a way for a player to show interest in pulling for a character. In this case, this Twitter user wishes him a happy birthday and wants to win the first 50:50 chance to get him as soon as possible.

Some tweets related to his birthday in Genshin Impact are rather tongue-in-cheek. It's a simple meme, especially for Travelers who care about characters' birthdays.

Not every Twitter response is just fanart and memes. The above tweet serves as an example of a user's fanfiction. There are several new tweets celebrating Kamisato Ayato's birthday in Genshin Impact coming in every minute, so there's always something new to check out on Twitter for those curious to see more.

