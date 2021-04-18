Twitter user draws a hilarious similarity between Ben Askren and Michael from GTA 5, fans can't get enough

After months of taking virtual jabs at each other, Ben Askren and Jake Paul squared off in the ring. Sadly, the match didn't last long as Jake floored the retired American MMA artist with an explosive knock-out shot in the very first round.

The match had a rather slow start with both sides waiting for the other to make a mistake. The commentators, however, seemed to have a lot of fun with Snoop Dogg and the other announcers laughing at Ben’s “little baby hands” and “old-school 1940’s” approach.

That was enough to send the community into a state of tizzy as memes and reactions to Ben Askren vs Jake Paul started trending on Twitter.

One of the most hilarious Tweets was one which drew a hilarious parallel between Ben Askren and Michael from GTA 5. Fans haven't stopped talking about it since.

ben askren came to fight jake paul looking like michael from gta pic.twitter.com/aFCsQPojYv — thewizardozzz (@Omar_71033) April 18, 2021

What followed was a series of reactions in the form of memes, and they show no signs of slowing down.

why was Jake Paul fighting somebody's dad at a Justin Bieber concert ? — JoesonDaDevil (@kingjoeson) April 18, 2021

BREAKING: Former Rapper Snoop Dogg, has been hospitalized for back pains from carrying the Jake Paul vs Ben Askren fight. #thrillerfightclub pic.twitter.com/jBYikXbusk — 𝒜𝒹𝓇𝒾𝒶𝓃 (@VeryRareClique) April 18, 2021

BREAKING ⚠️



Ben Askren vs Jake Paul was pre recorded,I’ve managed to get footage from inside sources of how the fight will end tonight 😱#PaulAskren pic.twitter.com/fsLy6YPb8o — 𝕄𝕪𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕔 𝕄𝕒𝕔🇮🇪🏝 (@JonsDealer) April 17, 2021

What Jake Paul thinks he is rn after beating Ben Askren vs what he actually is. pic.twitter.com/vqLeZDGpys — kev (@YUCKESH) April 18, 2021

Advertisement

LMAOOOOOOOO HOW DA JAKE PAUL VS BEN ASKREN FIGHT WENT DOWN pic.twitter.com/mnKTEPYKKY — rodeo (@rodayoo) April 18, 2021

Ben Askren apologises after an underwhelming performance

A disappointed Ben Askren apologized to his fans on Twitter with a short “Sorry world.”

Also read: What events are returning to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in May 2021?

Sorry world :( — Funky (@Benaskren) April 18, 2021

Even after being floored in the first round, Ben looked ready to go but the referee thought otherwise and ended the match then and there.

The former Bellator and ONE Welterweight Champion reiterated that it was his last match and he would focus on coaching. However, he also pointed out that he disagreed with the referee's decision.

Advertisement

Also read: Animal Crossing: New Horizon's characters and their hidden secrets

This is what he said:

“No. I’m gonna take about a million dollars home in the bank, and I’m gonna coach some wrestling. I thought I was fine but whatever. That’s [the ref’s] job, if that’s what he felt, that’s what he did.”

The unexpected win pushes Jake to 3-0 in his boxing career, having taken down Nate Robinson and AnEsonGib before this.

Related: D'Amelio sisters' appearance at Jake Paul vs Ben Askren post-match sends Twitter into a frenzy