Twitter user draws a hilarious similarity between Ben Askren and Michael from GTA 5, fans can't get enough

After months of taking virtual jabs at each other, Ben Askren and Jake Paul squared off in the ring. Sadly, the match didn't last long as Jake floored the retired American MMA artist with an explosive knock-out shot in the very first round.
The match had a rather slow start with both sides waiting for the other to make a mistake. The commentators, however, seemed to have a lot of fun with Snoop Dogg and the other announcers laughing at Ben’s “little baby hands” and “old-school 1940’s” approach.
That was enough to send the community into a state of tizzy as memes and reactions to Ben Askren vs Jake Paul started trending on Twitter.
One of the most hilarious Tweets was one which drew a hilarious parallel between Ben Askren and Michael from GTA 5. Fans haven't stopped talking about it since.
What followed was a series of reactions in the form of memes, and they show no signs of slowing down.
Ben Askren apologises after an underwhelming performance
A disappointed Ben Askren apologized to his fans on Twitter with a short “Sorry world.”
Also read: What events are returning to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in May 2021?
Even after being floored in the first round, Ben looked ready to go but the referee thought otherwise and ended the match then and there.
The former Bellator and ONE Welterweight Champion reiterated that it was his last match and he would focus on coaching. However, he also pointed out that he disagreed with the referee's decision.
Also read: Animal Crossing: New Horizon's characters and their hidden secrets
This is what he said:
“No. I’m gonna take about a million dollars home in the bank, and I’m gonna coach some wrestling. I thought I was fine but whatever. That’s [the ref’s] job, if that’s what he felt, that’s what he did.”
The unexpected win pushes Jake to 3-0 in his boxing career, having taken down Nate Robinson and AnEsonGib before this.
Related: D'Amelio sisters' appearance at Jake Paul vs Ben Askren post-match sends Twitter into a frenzy