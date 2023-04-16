Udumbara Pistil location and How to use them in Genshin Impact

During the Pale Fire World Quest series, Genshin Impact fans must locate 10 Fravashi Trees and interact with them using Sorush's power, which awakens the residual Paris. Two of these Paris will ask players to bring three Udumbara Pistils each. To obtain this quest item, one must get close to glimmering heart-shaped Runestones with three petals floating around them and use Sorush's power for Udumbara to bloom.

Unfortunately, the quest navigation in Genshin Impact does not provide the locations of Udumbara Pistils. That said, only six of these quest items can be found on the walls of the Asipattravana Swamp, and luckily, they are all located close to each other, so it does not take a lot of time to obtain them. This guide will showcase the locations of all six Udumbara Pistils in Genshin Impact.

All six Udumbara Pistil locations in Genshin Impact

Before you begin, it is essential to note that Udumbara Pistils can only be collected while equipping Sorush the Pari. The new gadget can only be obtained by doing the first part of the Khvarena of Good and Evil World Quest series.

Location #1

The first Udumbara Pistil (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the marked waypoint west of Asipattravana Swamp and head southeast. After walking some distance, glide down but stay close to the walls on your right. You will find the first Udumbara Pistil near a group of Fungi mobs.

Location #2

Head northeast for the second Pistil (Image via HoYoverse)

To get to the second Pistil, head northeast from your previous position or use the teleport waypoint north of the Aspittravana Swamp and then glide down in the southwest direction. You will also find a red-colored four-leaf sigil nearby, which you can relocate using Sorush's powers to reach the Runestone on the wall.

Location #3

This Pistil is right below the waypoint (Image via HoYoverse)

For the third Pistil, teleport to the waypoint north of Aspittravana Swamp and turn around. Walk straight, then glide down the cliff and turn around immediately. Udumbara is located right under the cliff, so many Genshin Impact players might miss it if they're not paying close attention.

Location #4

This is the fourth Udumbara Pistil (Image via HoYoverse)

The fourth Pistil is located in the swamp, and you can get there by gliding down in the southeast direction from your previous location. You can find the Runestone imprinted on a giant rock next to a small waterfall. It is considerably easy to locate this one since it is at the center of the swamp.

Location #5

This is the second to last Pistil (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint southwest of your previous location. The fifth Pistil is right across the swamp and should be visible from your current position. Turn slightly towards your left and then walk straight ahead. You will also find one Consecrated Horned Crocodile in the swamp guarding a treasure chest nearby, so you can take this opportunity to grab it as well.

Location #6

Location of the final Udumbara Pistil (Image via HoYoverse)

To reach the final Pistil, teleport to the waypoint north of Vourukasha Oasis. From there, use the natural bridge to go over to the other side, and as soon as you cross the bridge, turn left and glide down. You should be able to see the final Pistil on the walls on your right. Interestingly, you will also find one Hilichurl dancing next to it.

This concludes the Genshin Impact quest guide to the locations of all six Udumbara Pistils. You can now return to the Fravashi Trees and offer them these pistils to complete the Pale Fire World Quest series.

