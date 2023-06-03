5 most unexpected streamer platform signings of all time

In the dynamic realm of content creation, where streamers hold unprecedented influence and platforms compete for top talent, unexpected signings have become a captivating phenomenon that reshapes the industry. These surprising collaborations not only challenge conventional norms, but also introduce fresh perspectives to the streaming community.

From renowned gamers stepping into uncharted territory to unconventional personalities finding new homes, these signings have left an indelible mark on the streaming landscape.

As the live-streaming industry continues to expand, attracting mainstream attention and significant investments, these unexpected signings serve as powerful reminders of its potential for disruption, innovation, and ability to captivate audiences.

Mizkif and other streamers whose platform signings shocked the internet

1) Ninja

Tyler "Ninja" shook the streaming community after announcing his departure from Twitch in August 2019 to join Microsoft's platform, Mixer.

Ninja's shift was driven by a combination of financial incentives, the opportunity to shape a growing platform, and the desire for new challenges. Mixer's exclusive and lucrative deal, offering a more favorable revenue-sharing agreement, sponsorship opportunities, and potential bonuses, provided a strong financial inclination.

Though Mixer's time as a streaming platform was short-lived, Ninja's decision marked a significant moment in livestreaming, showcasing the potential for streamers to venture beyond established platforms and redefine industry dynamics.

2) GM Hikaru

In a surprising announcement on March 29, 2023, Kick's official Twitter account revealed that renowned Twitch streamer and Chess Grandmaster Hikaru "GMHikaru" has officially joined the platform, causing a significant stir online. GMHikaru, who boasts a substantial following of over 1.8 million on Twitch, has made the unexpected move to Kick. However, the specifics of the signing, including the duration and financial details, have yet to be disclosed.

This recruitment is just the first of six anticipated signings that Tyler "Trainwreckstv" has planned for Kick, leaving audiences eagerly anticipating future developments and upcoming announcements.

3) Mizkif

On May 29, 2023, beloved Twitch streamer Matthew "Mizkif" caused a wave of uproar as he unveiled his decision to start streaming on Rumble.

The announcement, made by the Austin, Texas-based personality, clarified that Mizkif has not entered into an exclusive livestreaming agreement and intends to broadcast on Twitch's competitor twice a week. Providing further insight into his plans, Mizkif shared the following details:

"The announcement is... that... basically, I will be, twice a week, or a few hours, and that's it... I will be streaming on Rumble. Yes. I'll be streaming an additional day on Twitch. So now, instead of streaming three days, I'm streaming four (days). So... yeah!"

Mizkif revealed that his initial plan to stream for two days on Rumble would not impact his Twitch schedule and would only result in more content.

4) Dr Disrespect

The penultimate entry on this list features none other than the enigmatic and larger-than-life YouTube streamer Herschel "Dr Disrespect." Doc sent shockwaves throughout the gaming community when he decided to leave Twitch for YouTube Gaming.

However, unlike the aforementioned streamers, this decision was prompted after he faced a sudden and unexplained perma-ban from the platform that sparked intense speculation about his exit.

Following a prolonged legal dispute with the Amazon-owned website, the YouTuber decided not to return to Twitch, despite reaching a resolution after more than two years of litigation.

5) Sykkuno

Wrapping up this list is everybody's favorite wholesome streamer, Sykkuno. The former-Twitch superstar shocked the entire livestreaming community after he announced his decision to leave the platform after three years of memorable streams.

While specific details regarding his departure have not been publicly disclosed, it is believed that Sykkuno's decision is driven by a desire to explore new opportunities and expand his content creation journey.

On his first stream on YouTube, Sykkuno stated he decided to leave after feeling the platform did not "appreciate" him after receiving an official email with his on-stream name misspelled as 'Sukkuno':

“I’m supposed to be the 28th highest earning creator on the platform — the 45th most followed of all time on the platform — and they called me ‘Sukkuno’ on an official email.” “I mean, maybe I have too big of an ego or something, but I was shocked.”

That concludes our list of staggering platform shifts and signings. Livestreaming platforms have become battlegrounds for talent acquisition, and unexpected signings often lead to seismic shifts in the industry's landscape.

