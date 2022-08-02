Upcoming Eververse Store in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted weekly reset (August 2)

The Eververse Store in Destiny 2 is like a supermarket for Guardians. Everything can be found at the Eververse Store, from armor ornaments to weapon ornaments. Interestingly enough, this store supports multiple currencies as well.

Two of the most important currencies in Destiny 2 are Silver and Bright Dust. Out of the two currencies, Silver needs to be purchased with real money. Moreover, items that can be purchased with Silver are available all year round in the game. When it comes to Bright Dust, this currency cannot be purchased in the game. Instead, it needs to be earned.

There are a few ways in which Bright Dust can be earned in the game. Guardians need to complete bounties, seasonal challenges, and level up their season pass to earn Bright Dust in the game. Here's what players can spend their money on this week in Destiny 2.

Everything new in the Destiny 2 Eververse Store today (August 2-9)

Every week in Destiny 2, the Eververse Store gets a new batch of items for sale. Items are usually available in exchange for Silver, but during specific weeks, some randomly selected items are sold for Bright Dust.

1) Ships

Like most weeks in Destiny 2, there is just one Exotic jumpship on sale this week. The ship is known as the Summertide Kite. From the top, this ship looks like a big moth and can easily be mistaken for Savathun's wings in the game. The Summertide Kite is priced at 2000 Bright Dust, and this is the only week this ship will be made available this season.

2) Sparrows

The Sparrow on sale this week is also a quirky-looking one. Many Guardians have been seen roaming around on arachnid-themed sparrows in the game. The Sparrow on sale this week is designed to look like a crab. The crustacean-themed Sparrow known as Crab Cycle will be sold for 2500 Bright Dust in the game.

3) Weapon Ornaments

Guardians will love the Weapon Ornaments that are being sold this week. Both ornaments are for Exotic Weapons in the game, and it's been a while since both these ornaments have been seen in the game.

The first ornament is known as the Raging Lepus and is for the Jade Rabbit Scout Rifle. The other ornament on sale is known as the Gilded Honors and is for the Forerunner Exotic Sidearm in Destiny 2. Both these ornaments are priced at 1250 Bright Dust each.

4) Ghost Shells

The final item on sale this week is a brand new Ghost Shell. The Ghost Shell is known as the Bouy Trap shell. It's designed as an inflatable costume for Ghosts, and they look quite adorable in this shell. Like every other week, the Ghost Shell continues to be the most expensive item in the game, priced at 2850 Bright Dust.

While these four items will be the main highlights in the Eververse Store this week, there are other items that will also be sold for Bright Dust. These items include transmat effects, emotes, and ghost projections.

This inventory will be available until August 9, which happens to be the date for the next weekly reset. Guardians have just one week to get their hands on these items if they're interested.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far