Upcoming Eververse Store in Destiny 2: Season of the Haunted weekly reset (August 8)

It's time for the Eververse Store in Destiny 2 to start wrapping up the goods from last week. With the weekly reset, the Eververse Store also brings in new ornaments and other cosmetic items for Guardians to purchase in the game. Tess Everis drives a hard bargain with these goods as well.

There are two specific ways in which Guardians can purchase these items from the Eververse Store in Destiny 2. The first is by purchasing these items using Silver. This is a premium in-game currency, and Guardians need to spend real money to buy Silver in the game. Alternatively, Guardians can purchase cosmetics from this store using Bright Dust.

Unlike Silver, Bright Dust can be earned in-game. However, the in-game farming mechanisms offer very little Bright Dust in exchange for the effort put into grinding for it. This currency is hard to come by in the game, and players must carefully choose what they would like to spend it on.

To get an idea of what's to come, here's the list of items coming to this week's store.

What's new in the Destiny 2 Eververse Store this week?

Items that are being sold in the Eververse Store this week aren't exactly new. Some of them have been seen in the store very recently as well. While the items being sold for Silver don't usually rotate in and out of the store, the ones being sold for Bright Dust do.

Here's a list of some of the items that Guardians will be able to purchase from the Eververse Store before the next weekly reset in Destiny 2:

1) Ships

There's just one ship on sale in the Eververse Store this week. Known as the Argentate Dusk, this is the only week during which this ship will be available in the store.

The Argentate Dusk ship was introduced back in Season 14 and is probably one of the rarest ships in the game. This item will be priced at around 2000 Bright Dust in Destiny 2.

2) Sparrows

The Sparrow for this week is a rather strange one. This item is shaped like a go-kart of sorts. Interestingly enough, the Quadracycle can be sold for Silver or Bright Dust.

This item is priced at around 2200 Silver or 2500 Bright Dust. Given that Silver is not something many Guardians will have in the game, the Bright Dust option comes as a lifesaver for those wishing to purchase the item in the game.

3) Weapon Ornaments

Fans of the Witherhoard will be pleased with the Eververse Store this week as an ornament for the Witherhoard will be on sale in the Eververse Store. The item is known as the Splendid Vidua and will be priced at 1250 Bright Dust.

Interestingly enough, there's another ornament on sale in the Eververse Store this week. This item is known as the Sudden Squall and is for the Strum Exotic Sidearm. This item is also priced at 1250 Bright Dust.

4) Ghost Shells

Two Ghost Shells are on sale in the Eververse Store this week. The first shell is known as the Sea Shell and is priced at 2850 Bright Dust in Destiny 2. The other shell on sale this week is known as the Sweet Sprinkles Shell and is also priced at 2850 Bright Dust.

Some other items are being sold for Bright Dust this week as well. These items include emotes, shaders, and other transmat effects. Guardians must remember that none of these items offer a competitive advantage. They simply affect the appearance of an item in Destiny 2 and are not critical to gameplay.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Danyal Arabi