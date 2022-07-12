Upcoming Eververse Store in Destiny 2: Season of the Haunted weekly reset (July 12)

Serving as a place for cosmetics, the Eververse Store in Destiny 2 is where Guardians go when they're in the mood for shopping. From fancy weapon ornaments to intricate glowing armor ornaments, the Eververse Store has it all.

However, Guardians need to possess specific types of currency in order to be able to purchase items from the Eververse Store in Destiny 2. Premium items are always sold for Silver, a currency that needs to be bought with real money. Some of these premium items are also sold for Bright Dust. This Bright Dust can be earned by completing different activities in the game.

Everything new in the Eververse Store after the Destiny 2 Weekly Reset (July 5)

The items in the Eververse Store keep rotating every week, and buying everything with Silver is an expensive task. Thus, Tess Everis sells some select items for Bright Dust in Destiny 2 every week. After each weekly reset, a fresh batch of items will be available in exchange for Bright Dust. Here's a look at the game's inventory for this week's Eververse Store offerings.

1) Ships

The Swift Persistence Exotic Ship (Image via Bungie)

Unlike last week, the Eververse Store in Destiny 2 will be selling an Exotic jumpship. This ship is known as the Swift Persistence and bears a visually striking design. Since it's an Exotic ship, it will be priced slightly higher than usual. The cost of this item is expected to be around 2000 Bright Dust.

2) Weapon Ornaments

The Electromagnetic Execution ornament for the Arbalest (Image via Bungie)

Unlike last week, where there were three weapon ornaments for sale, this week, Guardians in Destiny 2 will only be able to purchase two weapon ornaments. Out of the two items, the first is an ornament for the Exotic weapon Arbalest, while the other is for the Legendary Calus Mini Tool.

Both these weapons are quite popular in the game, with the Calus Mini Tool being a part of the PvE meta right now. That said, the ornament for the Arbalest will be priced somewhere around 1250 Bright Dust, while the ornament for the Calus Mini Tool will cost just 700 Bright Dust.

The Defenseless, To Be Armed ornament for the Calus Mini Tool (Image via Bungie)

3) Armor Ornaments

Guardians who love getting their hands on Armor Ornaments in Destiny 2 will have a field day this week. From the looks of it, the Eververse Store will be selling the highest number of Armor Ornaments in the game this week. Although these ornaments are mostly class-specific, Guardians will be able to purchase them irrespective of which character they run.

However, players will have to stick to their respective classes when it comes to using them. The Legendary armor ornaments will be on sale for 1200 Bright Dust each, while the Exotic armor ornaments will be sold for 1500 Bright Dust each. Here's a list of all the armor ornaments that will be sold this week.

Sun's Apex Mask - Hunter Universal Head Ornament

The Sun's Apex Mask for Hunters (Image via Bungie)

Radiant Breaker Helm - Titan Universal Head Ornament

The Radiant Breaker Helm for Titans (Image via Bungie)

Dawn Singer Cowl - Warlock Universal Head Ornament

The Dawn Singer Cowl for Warlocks (Image via Bungie)

Fortunate Beast - Lucky Pants Exotic Hunter Armor Ornament

The Fortunate Beast Exotic Ornament (Image via Bungie)

Piezoelectric Stratagem - No Backup Plan Exotic Titan Armor Ornament

The Piezoelectric Stratagem Exotic Ornament (Image via Bungie)

Replicate Exploit - Necrotic Grips Exotic Warlock Armor Ornament

The Replicate Exploit Exotic Ornament (Image via Bungie)

4) Ghost Shell

The Long Haul Ghost Shell (Image via Bungie)

After skipping a few weeks, the Eververse Store will finally be selling another Ghost Shell this week. This shell is known as the Long Haul Shell. For Guardians who want their ghost to look like a trucker, this shell will be available for a whopping 2850 Bright Dust.

