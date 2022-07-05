Upcoming Eververse Store in Destiny 2: Season of the Haunted weekly reset (July 5)

The Guardians of Destiny 2 have always maintained the ability to kill in style. They have never shied away from battle, be it against gods or fellow Light Bearers.

To keep the Guardians looking fresh and fashionable even in the heat of battle, the Eververse Store keeps on filling its shelves with a collection of goodies. With every weekly reset in the game, new items make it to the Eververse Store.

There are two ways in which Guardians can purchase items from the Eververse Store. The first method is by using the premium currency known as Silver, and the second is by using Bright Dust.

Everything new in the Eververse Store after the

Destiny 2: Season of the Haunted weekly reset (July 5)

This week's Eververse Store is rather interesting. Unlike the previous week, there are no Exotic ships on sale. While Exotic Sparrow will be sold this week, the primary focus looks to be on Exotic Weapons and Armor ornaments.

That said, here is everything that will be available in the Eververse Store with Destiny 2's July 5 weekly reset.

1) Sparrows

The Cordyception Exotic Sparrow (Image via Bungie)

Sparrows are mini bikes that help Guardians traverse through the tough terrain in the game. While Exotic Sparrows rarely come with interesting perks, they are usually faster than their Legendary counterparts. Having said that, the Cordyception Sparrow will go on sale this week and will be available for 2500 Bright Dust.

2) Weapon Ornaments

The Prized Ivory Weapon Ornament (Image via Bungie)

Exotic weapon ornaments are always sold for Silver in Destiny 2. However, on rare occasions, such as this week, some Exotic weapon ornaments are also sold for Bright Dust. This week, three weapon ornaments will be sold for Bright Dust, and two of them are Exotics.

The Springtime Scale Weapon Ornament (Image via Bungie)

Springtime Scales and Sunrise Saber ornaments will be sold for 1250 Bright Dust each, and are for Ager's Sceptre and Black Talon, respectively. The Austriger will also see the arrival of a new weapon ornament known as Prized Ivory, which will be sold for 700 Bright Dust.

The Sunrise Saber Weapon Ornament (Image via Bungie)

3) Armor Ornaments

It has been a while since Exotic Armor ornaments have been sold for Bright Dust in Destiny 2. As mentioned before, these items are usually sold for Silver.

That said, there are three Exotic Armor ornaments that will be sold this week. All three items are priced at 1200 Bright Dust each and will be available until the next weekly reset. The three items are as follows:

Cathartidae Filligree - Celestial Nighthawk Hunter Ornament

The Cathardae Filigree ornament for the Celestial Nighthawk in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Pyretic Footfalls - The Path of Burning Steps Titan Ornament

The Pyretic Footfalls Ornament for The Path of Burning Steps (Image via Bungie)

Coiled Lasso - Ophidian Aspect Warlock Ornament

The Coiled Lasso Ornament for Ophidian Aspect (Image via Bungie)

4) Emotes and Shaders

Just like every other week, there are a few emotes that will be sold as well. Interestingly enough, both emotes on sale this week are Exotic and will be priced at 3250 Bright Dust each, making them the most expensive items in this week's Eververse Store in Destiny 2.

