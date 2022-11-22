Upcoming Eververse Store in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted weekly reset (November 22)

The Eververse Store in Destiny 2 is a one-stop shop for all Guardian cosmetics in the game. From weapon cosmetics and shaders to armor cosmetics, everything is available in the store.

There are two ways in which Guardians can purchase these items from the store. The first is by purchasing these items using Silver, and the other way is by purchasing items using Bright Dust. Of these two currencies, Silver needs to be purchased using real money. It cannot be traded in any form and can be purchased either from the platform-based stores or from within the Eververse Store itself.

Bright Dust, on the other hand, needs to be earned by completing various activities in the game. These activities include completing Seasonal Challenges and picking up bounties from certain vendors at the Tower in Destiny 2.

What's new in the Eververse Store during this week in Destiny 2?

One important thing to note is that cosmetics sold in the Eververse Store in Destiny 2 are purely cosmetic in nature. They do not affect the Guardian's gameplay in any possible way. That said, here's a list of items that will be on sale after this week's weekly reset.

1) Ships

Ships are responsible for carrying Guardians from one orbital destination to another. There are two ships available this week in the Eververse Store named Aoki/Fass SL-65 and Heliotropium. The two ships will be available for sale throughout the week, until next Tuesday, 29 November. Priced at 2000 Bright Dust each, these ships are a must-have for any Guardian looking to spice up their interstellar garage!

2) Sparrows

The Motive Force Sparrow in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

While ships help Guardians traverse between different planets, Sparrows help Guardians move from place to place within a planet. Unlike Fallen pikes or Cabal Interceptors, the Sparrows don't have any offensive capabilities. There's just one Sparrow on sale this week called Motive Force and will be sold for 2500 Bright Dust.

3) Armor Ornaments

Fortnite cosmetics will return to the Eververse Store once again and helmets will be sold this week. Guardians will still be able to purchase the entire set from the store, but that will cost them Silver. For those who aren't looking to spend money behind this set, this is when they can get their hands on at least one copy of the armor set.

4) Weapon Ornaments

There's just one Weapon Ornament on sale this week. Known as the End of an Era, this ornament is for the hand cannon known as The Last Word. Priced at 1250 Bright Dust, Guardians will have this item unlocked for all characters even if they purchase it on any one character in Destiny 2.

Other than the items mentioned above, there are other items like transmat effects and Ghost projections that are on sale. These items are also sold for Bright Dust, but they aren't as expensive as the items mentioned above. To sum it up, these special items will only be available for the next week so Guardians have one week to get their hands on these items in Destiny 2.

