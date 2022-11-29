Upcoming Eververse Store in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder weekly reset (November 29)

It's the final week of Destiny 2 Season of Plunder. With only seven days left in the current season, players have a short window to complete all the remaining challenges and bounties.

Since this will be the final week of the season, the Eververse Store in Destiny 2 will feature some Season of Plunder cosmetics for one last time. There are two specific purchase methods in the game. Players can opt for Silver, which happens to be the premium currency in the game. Alternatively, they can also purchase items from the Eververse Store using Bright Dust.

Unlike Silver, Bright Dust cannot be purchased. It has to be earned in-game. Players can earn this item by completing seasonal challenges and bounties available from different vendors at the Tower.

What's new in the Destiny 2 Eververse Store this week?

Players need to note that all items sold in the Eververse Store are purely cosmetic. These offer no competitive advantage or additional buffs in Destiny 2. That said, here's a list of items on sale this week in the Eververse Store.

1) Ships

The Xenothalassic Voyage (Image via Bungie)

Unlike most weeks in Destiny 2, the final week of the Season of Plunder will see the arrival of just one Ship in the Eververse Store. Known as the Xenothalassic Voyage, the ship bears a quirky appearance and will be priced at 2000 Bright Dust.

This is the last time players will be able to get their hands on this item for this season, and it's unclear when this ship will be in rotation during the next.

2) Sparrows

The Lightweight Custom Sparrow (Image via Bungie)

Sparrows are one of the most coveted items in the game. These vehicles can help players get from one point to the other in a planetary destination. They don't offer any benefits in combat, but they're definitely better than running on foot.

Two Sparrows are on sale this week. Known as the Lightweight Custom and the Omen of Saturn, both these Sparrows are priced at 2500 Bright Dust.

3) Weapon Cosmetics

The Honor of the Empress ornament for Skyburner's Oath (Image via Bungie)

Those who love decorating their weapons will be in for a treat this week in Destiny 2. The Weapon ornaments on sale will change the appearance for the Skyburner's Oath Scout Rifle and the Leviathan's Breath Combat Bow.

Both these weapons can be acquired from the Monument to Lost Light in the Tower. The ornaments for these two weapons are priced at 1250 Bright Dust each. Once unlocked, players will be able to use them across all their characters in Destiny 2.

4) Armor Cosmetics

The Charmed, I'm Sure ornament for the Liar's Handshake (Image via Bungie)

After a while, some Exotic Armor cosmetics will be making an appearance in the Eververse Store. All this while, Fortnite cosmetics have been stealing the spotlight in the store.

For the final week, players will be able to get their hands on cosmetics for Liar's Handshake, Insurmountable Skullfort, and Stormdancer's Brace in Destiny 2. These items will be sold for 1500 Bright Dust each.

The Eververse Store during the final week of Season of Plunder is somewhat interesting. Players have just one week to get their hands on the items. After the next weekly reset, they will find themselves in Season 19.

