Upcoming Eververse Store in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder weekly reset (October 4)

The Eververse Store is a fascinating place for Guardians in Destiny 2. While cosmetic items mainly drop from Eververse Engrams, Guardians can purchase cosmetic items from the store as well.

There are two ways in which Guardians can purchase items in Destiny 2. The first method involves using Silver, which also happens to be the premium currency in the game. The only way to earn the currency in-game is by purchasing it with real money.

The alternative currency in the game is known as Bright Dust, which, however, cannot be bought. It has to be earned in the game by completing different activities such as Seasonal Challenges and bounties which are offered by different vendors at the Tower.

What's new in this week's Eververse Store haul in Destiny 2?

Before discussing the items up for sale, Guardians need to remember that not every item sold in the Destiny 2 Eververse Store affects performance. They're just cosmetic in nature and do not offer any competitive advantage within the game. That said, here's what will be on sale this week, until the next weekly reset.

1) Sparrow

The Skiffscooter Sparrow (Image via Bungie)

While Guardians can traverse through different terrains by walking, running and jumping, Sparrows are an alternate mode of transport. Although they have no offensive capabilities, these vehicles make traversal from point A to point B effortless.

The Sparrow on sale this week, is known as the Skiffscooter. It's designed similarly to Fallen Skiff, and will be sold for 2500 Bright Dust.

2) Ships

The Metropolis Frigate ship (Image via Bungie)

This week, there are two ships for sale in the Eververse Store. Just as Sparrows help Guardians navigate through terrain in different worlds, these ships help Guardians travel from one world to another in the game.

The ships on sale this week are known as the Gigantes Carrier and the Metropolitan Frigate. Both these ships will be sold for 2000 Bright Dust in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder.

3) Weapon Ornaments

The Directive: Crash Ornament for the Sleeper Stimulant (Image via Bungie)

This week, the weapon ornament selection is rather weak in the game. While most times, there are at least two ornaments on sale, this week, just one weapon ornament will be sold. The ornament in question is for the Sleeper Stimulant Linear Fusion Rifle and is priced at around 1250 Bright Dust.

4) Armor Ornaments

The ornament for Shards of Galanor (Image via Bungie)

Exotic Armor pieces for all three classes will each receive an ornament in this week's Eververse Store. The items are as follows:

Blued Steel: Hunter Ornament for Shards of Galanor for Hunters.

Lordly Homage: Ornament for the Doom Fang Pauldrons for Titans.

Dead of Winter: Ornament for the Winter's Guile Exotic for Warlocks.

Each ornament is priced at 1500 Bright Dust. These ornaments, in particular, can also be purchased from the Eververse Store in exchange for Silver.

5) Ghost Shells

The Metropolis Ghost Shell (Image via Bungie)

Ghost Shells have always been the most expensive item in the Eververse Store, at least in terms of Bright Dust. This week, there's just one Ghost Shell on sale. Known as the Metropolis Shell, the item is priced at 2850 Bright dust. To make things even more interesting, there's a Thumbs Up projection to go with it, but it is sold separately at a cost of 1500 Bright Dust.

The aforementioned items are part of the week's collection available in the Eververse Store. There are also some shaders and emotes available that Guardians can check out in the store after the weekly reset in Destiny 2.

